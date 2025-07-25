Mississippi State Bulldogs in MLB Weekly Roundup - July 25
Former Mississippi State Players in MLB
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .258 AB: 240 H: 62 R: 22 2B: 12 3B: 0 HR: 3 RBI: 23 BB: 18 SB: 7 OPS: .668
Notes: Frazier had a pinch hit, two-run double in the top of the 10th inning at the Marlins on July 18 on his first swing since returning to Kansas City.
J.T. Ginn – Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 1-2 ERA: 4.50 G: 12 GS: 5 SV: 0 IP: 38 K: 43 BB: 10
Notes: Ginn made a five-inning start at the Rangers on July 22, surrendering just one run and striking out a pair.
Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.15 G: 12 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 11.1 K: 4 BB: 7
Notes: Graveman worked a scoreless inning of relief against the Astros on July 21.
Nathaniel Lowe – Washington Nationals
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .228 AB: 382 H: 87 R: 47 2B: 15 3B: 2 HR: 15 RBI: 62 BB: 37 SB: 1 OPS: .691
Notes: Lowe hit a solo homer against the Padres on July 19.
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .297 AB: 229 H: 68 R: 25 2B: 10 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 28 BB: 13 SB: 14 OPS: .713
Notes: Mangum walked, singled, stole a base and scored a run against the Orioles on July 18.
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals
Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 1-0 ERA: 0.00 G: 2 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 3 K: 4 BB: 0
Notes: Pilkington was called up by the Nationals on July 22 and has pitched three perfect innings across two relief appearances against Cincinnati.
Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.
Brent Rooker – Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .273 AB: 399 H: 109 R: 63 2B: 23 3B: 3 HR: 21 RBI: 56 BB: 45 SB: 3 OPS: .854
Notes: Rooker went 2-for-4 with a triple, home run and two RBIs at the Guardians on July 18. The home run was the 100th of his career.
Chris Stratton – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .257 AB: 187 H: 48 R: 32 2B: 6 3B: 1 HR: 10 RBI: 21 BB: 10 SB: 1 OPS: .765
Notes: Westburg is hitting .333 (17-for-51) with three homers and seven RBIs so far in July.
Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers
Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 2-0 ERA: 1.65 G: 3 GS: 3 SV: 0 IP: 16.1 K: 23 BB: 0
Notes: Woodruff recorded his second win of the season following six shutout innings in a start at the Mariners on July 21 in which he struck out five and only gave up two hits.
*Information from Mississippi State Athletics was used in this article.