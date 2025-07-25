Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Bulldogs in MLB Weekly Roundup - July 25

Former Mississippi State players continue to shine in the major leagues as the second half of the season begins.

Taylor Hodges

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) greeted by catcher Alex Jackson (70) following his two run home run during the second inning against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) greeted by catcher Alex Jackson (70) following his two run home run during the second inning against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Former Mississippi State Players in MLB

Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .258 AB: 240 H: 62 R: 22 2B: 12 3B: 0 HR: 3 RBI: 23 BB: 18 SB: 7 OPS: .668
Notes: Frazier had a pinch hit, two-run double in the top of the 10th inning at the Marlins on July 18 on his first swing since returning to Kansas City.

J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 1-2 ERA: 4.50 G: 12 GS: 5 SV: 0 IP: 38 K: 43 BB: 10
Notes: Ginn made a five-inning start at the Rangers on July 22, surrendering just one run and striking out a pair.

Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.15 G: 12 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 11.1 K: 4 BB: 7
Notes: Graveman worked a scoreless inning of relief against the Astros on July 21.

Nathaniel Lowe – Washington Nationals

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .228 AB: 382 H: 87 R: 47 2B: 15 3B: 2 HR: 15 RBI: 62 BB: 37 SB: 1 OPS: .691
Notes: Lowe hit a solo homer against the Padres on July 19.

Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .297 AB: 229 H: 68 R: 25 2B: 10 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 28 BB: 13 SB: 14 OPS: .713
Notes: Mangum walked, singled, stole a base and scored a run against the Orioles on July 18.

Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 1-0 ERA: 0.00 G: 2 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 3 K: 4 BB: 0
Notes: Pilkington was called up by the Nationals on July 22 and has pitched three perfect innings across two relief appearances against Cincinnati.

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.

Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .273 AB: 399 H: 109 R: 63 2B: 23 3B: 3 HR: 21 RBI: 56 BB: 45 SB: 3 OPS: .854
Notes: Rooker went 2-for-4 with a triple, home run and two RBIs at the Guardians on July 18. The home run was the 100th of his career.

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .257 AB: 187 H: 48 R: 32 2B: 6 3B: 1 HR: 10 RBI: 21 BB: 10 SB: 1 OPS: .765
Notes: Westburg is hitting .333 (17-for-51) with three homers and seven RBIs so far in July.

Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 2-0 ERA: 1.65 G: 3 GS: 3 SV: 0 IP: 16.1 K: 23 BB: 0
Notes: Woodruff recorded his second win of the season following six shutout innings in a start at the Mariners on July 21 in which he struck out five and only gave up two hits.

*Information from Mississippi State Athletics was used in this article.

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Baseball