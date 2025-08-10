Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Kyle Schwarber, Bryan Reynolds and More)
Another loaded Sunday in Major League Baseball calls for some plays in the prop market, and one of the most exciting ways to bet on MLB is with a few home run props.
Every day, the SI Betting team breaks down our favorite players to bet on to leave the yard, and Sunday is no different with a bunch of early first pitches.
I’m eyeing a couple of All-Stars in Kyle Schwarber and Brent Rookie, as well as Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who may be underpriced in a favorable divisional matchup.
Let’s break down each of these plays for Sunday’s action!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, Aug. 10
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+275)
- Bryan Reynolds to Hit a Home Run (+600)
- Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+240)
Brent Rooker to Hit a Home Run (+275)
A’s slugger Brent Rooker has a great matchup on Sunday afternoon against Cade Povich and the Baltimore Orioles.
After missing nearly two months with an injury, Povich returned to Baltimore’s rotation on Aug. 4 and allowed two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies, pushing his ERA to 5.25 this season. He’s now allowed 12 home runs in 14 appearances for the O’s.
Rooker has been great against left-handed pitching this year, hitting .319 with a .998 OPS and five home runs. He’s a steal at +275 against a weak O’s pitching staff.
Bryan Reynolds to Hit a Home Run (+600)
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has just 11 home runs in the 2025 season, but he’s priced at a fair +600 to go deep against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Reynolds has been heating up as of late, hitting .304 over the last two weeks with one homer and an .873 OPS.
Now, he’s taking on Reds starter Zack Littell, who has been one of the most home-run pitchers in Major League Baseball this season. In 23 appearances, Littell has given up 27 homers in his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Reds.
He’s a must-fade every time out, and I don’t mind getting 6/1 odds for Reynolds to take him deep.
Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+240)
Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber has 41 home runs and counting, and he’s done a ton of damage against left-handed pitching this season despite being a lefty himself.
Schwarber is hitting .269 with a 1.022 OPS against lefties, smacking 16 homers in just 156 at bats. His slugging percentage is 80 points higher against lefties than it is against righties this season.
Now, Schwarber gets to face Texas Rangers lefty Patrick Corbin, who has given up 15 homers in 21 outings in 2025.
In his career against Corbin, Schwarber has two homers, five walks and is hitting 2.86 (6-for-21) with a .995 OPS. I think he continues to thrive in this matchup on Sunday.
