Mississippi State Continues Award Streak With SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

Mississippi State keeps stacking weekly awards, and this time it is Jacob Parker’s turn.

The freshman outfielder was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, giving the Bulldogs back‑to‑back conference honors and another reminder of how valuable Parker has already become.

It is also a reminder of something else. Mississippi State is lucky he ever made it to campus.

Parker was a 19th‑round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks last summer and could easily be spending this spring riding buses in minor league baseball.

Jacob Parker. SEC Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/xsiO4085r2 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 23, 2026

Instead, he chose college, and Mississippi State is getting the early payoff. The 6‑foot‑3, 220‑pound right fielder hit .545 last week while starting all four wins. He went 6‑for‑11 with eight runs scored, six walks, two steals, a double and an OPS of 1.342.

Through 16 games, Parker is hitting .366 with three doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs. For a player who was rated as one of the top high school draftees to choose college for the 2026 season, this is exactly the kind of impact Mississippi State hoped for.

Parker’s award follows Tomas Valincius being named SEC Co‑Pitcher of the Week last Monday.

Valincius nearly repeated after striking out a career‑high 14 and holding Vanderbilt to four base runners in seven innings, but Alabama’s Tyler Fay threw a no‑hitter and took the honor.

Even so, Mississippi State’s young talent continues to show up in big moments.

OF Jacob Parker (@HailStateBB) hunts a 1st pitch heater & hammers it into RCF for a base hit. Really easy strength. https://t.co/hJ0wVQxlqA pic.twitter.com/zu4t6bwocz — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) March 23, 2026

Parker is the first Mississippi State player to win SEC Freshman of the Week since Nolan Stevens last March and the 16th Bulldog to earn the honor since 2007.

For Parker, the transition from high school All‑American to SEC contributor has looked smooth, but he says his background helped him get ready for it.

“I’ve been in the spotlight for a while, so I’ve experienced some pressure before. That’s helped prepare me for moments like this,” Parker said after a midweek win against Jackson State. “But SEC baseball is still a different level, the atmosphere is crazy. I’m still learning and figuring it out, but I think my background has helped me adjust.”

Mississippi State will take all of that as it heads into another big week. Parker and the sixth‑ranked Bulldogs host No. 11 Southern Miss on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on SECN+.