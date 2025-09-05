Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State in the Show weekly roundup: September 5

Former Bulldogs enter season's home stretch with a chance at advancing to the MLB playoffs.

Taylor Hodges

Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) makes a catch for an out against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Fenway Park.
The Major League Baseball season has entered its final month and a few former Mississippi State players are in the thick of the playoff races, and at least one is on a team trying to land a No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs.

Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers have a five game lead to finish with the most wins among the 30 major league teams.

Nathaniel Lowe and the Boston Red Sox have a 4.5 game lead for the second AL Wild Card spot, and his former team, the Texas Rangers are 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot.

Jake Mangum and the Tampa Bay Rays and Adam Frazier with the Kansas City Royals are the only MLB teams with former Bulldogs and a realistic shot at making the playoffs, but both teams are two games behind the Mariners in the wild card standings.

Mississippi State Alumni in MLB

Kansas City Royals second base Adam Frazier (26) at bat against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning.
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals

Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .270 AB: 359 H: 97 R: 37 2B: 19 3B: 0 HR: 6 RBI: 38 BB: 22 SB: 8 OPS: .695
Notes: Frazier is hitting .348 (8-for-23) over his last seven games and reached a milestone with his 1,000th career hit, a solo homer against the Angels on Sept. 4.

Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn (70) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park.
J.T. Ginn – Athletics

Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-6 ERA: 5.17 G: 19 GS: 12 SV: 0 IP: 71.1 K: 81 BB: 23
Notes: Ginn has held right-handed hitters to a .186 batting average with a 51:8 strikeout to walk ratio this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kendall Graveman (49) throws a pitch.
Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Notes: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.

Boston Red Sox first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (37) slides into third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox

Pos. 1B  Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .224 AB: 477 H: 107 R: 55 2B: 20 3B: 2 HR: 18 RBI: 76 BB: 51 SB: 1 OPS: .687
Notes: Lowe is hitting .324 (12-for-37) with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs over his last 15 games.

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jake Mangum (28) hits a RBI single in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners.
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays

Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .296 AB: 338 H: 100 R: 35 2B: 16 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 35 BB: 16 SB: 22 OPS: .698
Notes: Mangum is batting .444 (12-for-27) with two doubles and two stolen bases over his last seven games.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Konnor Pilkington (45) pitches in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees.
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals

Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.19 G: 21 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 19.1 K: 23 BB: 10
Notes: Pilkington has made seven-straight shutout appearances while recording nine strikeouts and only surrendered two hits

Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent

Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers.
Brent Rooker – Athletics

Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .271 AB: 549 H: 149 R: 86 2B: 37 3B: 3 HR: 27 RBI: 80 BB: 56 SB: 6 OPS: .839
Notes: Rooker is batting .346 (9-for-26) over his last seven games with five doubles, one homer, six RBIs and one stolen base.

Chris Stratton – Free Agent

Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a three run home run to right field against the Houston Astros.
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles

Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .276 AB: 283 H: 78 R: 53 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 15 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 1 OPS: .799
Notes: Westburg is currently on the 10-day injured list.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) confers with catcher William Contreras during the sixth inning of their game.
Brandon Woodruff – Milwaukee Brewers

Pos. SP Height: 6-4 Weight: 242 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Record: 5-2 ERA: 3.69 G: 10 GS: 10 SV: 0 IP: 53.2 K: 66 BB: 14
Notes: Woodruff has limited opposing hitters to a .203 batting average this season and .213 for his career.

*Information from a Mississippi State press release was used in this article.

Taylor Hodges
