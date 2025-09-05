Mississippi State in the Show weekly roundup: September 5
The Major League Baseball season has entered its final month and a few former Mississippi State players are in the thick of the playoff races, and at least one is on a team trying to land a No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers have a five game lead to finish with the most wins among the 30 major league teams.
Nathaniel Lowe and the Boston Red Sox have a 4.5 game lead for the second AL Wild Card spot, and his former team, the Texas Rangers are 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot.
Jake Mangum and the Tampa Bay Rays and Adam Frazier with the Kansas City Royals are the only MLB teams with former Bulldogs and a realistic shot at making the playoffs, but both teams are two games behind the Mariners in the wild card standings.
Mississippi State Alumni in MLB
Adam Frazier – Kansas City Royals
Pos. 2B Height: 5-10 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .270 AB: 359 H: 97 R: 37 2B: 19 3B: 0 HR: 6 RBI: 38 BB: 22 SB: 8 OPS: .695
Notes: Frazier is hitting .348 (8-for-23) over his last seven games and reached a milestone with his 1,000th career hit, a solo homer against the Angels on Sept. 4.
J.T. Ginn – Athletics
Pos. SP Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2019-20
Record: 2-6 ERA: 5.17 G: 19 GS: 12 SV: 0 IP: 71.1 K: 81 BB: 23
Notes: Ginn has held right-handed hitters to a .186 batting average with a 51:8 strikeout to walk ratio this season.
Kendall Graveman – Arizona Diamondbacks
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Record: 1-0 ERA: 7.13 G: 19 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 17.2 K: 9 BB: 12
Notes: Graveman was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 13.
Nathaniel Lowe – Boston Red Sox
Pos. 1B Height: 6-4 Weight: 220 Bats/Throws: L/R Lettered at MSU: 2016
AVG: .224 AB: 477 H: 107 R: 55 2B: 20 3B: 2 HR: 18 RBI: 76 BB: 51 SB: 1 OPS: .687
Notes: Lowe is hitting .324 (12-for-37) with three doubles, two homers and eight RBIs over his last 15 games.
Jake Mangum – Tampa Bay Rays
Pos. OF Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Bats/Throws: S/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-19
AVG: .296 AB: 338 H: 100 R: 35 2B: 16 3B: 1 HR: 2 RBI: 35 BB: 16 SB: 22 OPS: .698
Notes: Mangum is batting .444 (12-for-27) with two doubles and two stolen bases over his last seven games.
Konnor Pilkington – Washington Nationals
Pos. SP Height: 6-3 Weight: 240 Bats/Throws: L/L Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Record: 2-0 ERA: 4.19 G: 21 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 19.1 K: 23 BB: 10
Notes: Pilkington has made seven-straight shutout appearances while recording nine strikeouts and only surrendered two hits
Hunter Renfroe – Free Agent
Pos. OF Height: 6-1 Weight: 230 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2011-13
AVG: .182 AB: 99 H: 18 R: 5 2B: 6 3B: 0 HR: 0 RBI: 4 BB: 8 SB: 0 OPS: .483
Notes: Renfroe was released by the Kansas City Royals on May 28.
Brent Rooker – Athletics
Pos. OF Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
AVG: .271 AB: 549 H: 149 R: 86 2B: 37 3B: 3 HR: 27 RBI: 80 BB: 56 SB: 6 OPS: .839
Notes: Rooker is batting .346 (9-for-26) over his last seven games with five doubles, one homer, six RBIs and one stolen base.
Chris Stratton – Free Agent
Pos. RP Height: 6-2 Weight: 205 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2010-12
Record: 0-0 ERA: 7.71 G: 15 GS: 0 SV: 0 IP: 21 K: 22 BB: 10
Notes: Stratton elected free agency on June 9 after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jordan Westburg – Baltimore Orioles
Pos. 3B Height: 6-1 Weight: 210 Bats/Throws: R/R Lettered at MSU: 2018-20
MLB AVG: .276 AB: 283 H: 78 R: 53 2B: 9 3B: 1 HR: 15 RBI: 34 BB: 15 SB: 1 OPS: .799
Notes: Westburg is currently on the 10-day injured list.
*Information from a Mississippi State press release was used in this article.