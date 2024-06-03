Mississippi State Loses to Virginia 9-2
Mississippi State lost its second game to Virginia 9-2 to end its season. Despite being in its home park, Virginia was the designated road team and scored a leadoff double to open the game.
The runner would score after a single from first baseman Henry Ford. However, State responded in the bottom of the inning thanks to a two-run home run off the bat of the suddenly red-hot Dakota Jordan.
UVA kept the pressure on as they tied the game after a rare throwing error from the shortstop Mershon. Catcher Jacob Ference gave the Cavaliers a lead with an RBI single.
Pico Kohn drew the start for MSU and was excellent as the tall lefty went seven innings, gave up three runs, and struck out eight. Gavin Black took over for Kohn in the eighth and pitched a scoreless frame.
The Bulldog offense was held scoreless after the first inning despite scoring opportunities. Jordan got a two-out single in the eighth but was throwing out trying to steal second to end the inning.
Tyler Davis was the next Bulldog pitcher with one out in the top of the ninth, and he issued two straight walks before a single-plated two runs. The lefty fielded a bunt and made a throwing error, bringing home two more UVA runs.
The VCU transfer would not record an out, and handed the ball to Karson Ligon with the bases loaded. The Miami transfer saw two more runs cross the plate after a pair of wild pitches.
The top of the ninth was not the finest moment for the MSU pitching staff, but the offense going seven innings without scoring a run was ultimately the downfall.