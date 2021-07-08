Mississippi State Athletes Taking Advantage of NIL Era

Athletes across the country are turning a profit after the NCAA ruled to allow them to make money off of Name, Image and Likeness.

The world of college sports changed forever after the NCAA ruled to allow college athletes to begin to profit from their Name, Image and Likeness.

Athletes across the country in several different sports have already started to strike deals and make partnerships with companies, and we can expect to see a whole lot more of that as time goes on.

Some athletes as Mississippi State are already taking advantage of the change in rules.

Jack Abraham - Football

The Bulldogs quarterback recently announced he was signing a deal with Yoke Gaming. This seems to be a popular one across the board, with a number of players from different programs partnering with the company. Some of those names include LSU's Austin Deculus, Kayshon Boutte, Glen Logan, Deion Smith, Jontre Kirklin, Kardell Thomas and Jay Ward.

Another SEC school Yoke has been popular with is Auburn, with players like Ladarius Tennison, Zion Puckett, Marquis Burks, Devan Barrett, Eric Reed Jr., J.J. Evans, Jaylin Simpson, Dre Butler, Joko Willis, Shaun Shivers and Ja'Varrius Johnson all signing as well.

Tanner Allen - Baseball

Expected to be an early-round pick in the MLB Draft, Allen recently became the first college player to sell autographed trading cards. Those, in addition to other merchandise, can be found on his website at tannerallen5.com.

A portion of the profit will be donated to the Mississippi State Foundation.

“A portion of all proceeds will go to the Mississippi State Foundation,” Allen wrote on his site. “The four years in Starkville will be with me forever, and giving back to the good people at Miss St. is something I’m honored to do. Go Dawgs!”

Logan Tanner - Baseball

Bulldogs catcher Logan Tanner retweeted a tweet announcing he would be partnering with Barstool Sports -- something hundreds of athletes will have done by the end of the month.

Other deals

These aren't the only partnerships between State athletes and companies -- and the list will continue to lengthen by the week. Here are some other athletes in Starkville who are also making the most of NIL.

PG Maya Taylor, Women's basketball - Balln Brands

S Fred Peters, football - Fakeinc

PG Shakeel Moore, Men's basketball - Barstool Sports, Crispy Athletes, "Stock Risers" blog