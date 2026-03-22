Mississippi State Powers Past Vanderbilt in 24-Run Slugfest

Fans looking to catch a home run should’ve been in outfield at Dudy Noble Field on Sunday.

No. 6 Mississippi State and Vanderbilt put on an in-game home run derby in the SEC series finale, hitting four home runs apiece in a game that ended with 24 total runs scored.

So, forgive your friends for seeing the 17-7 final score and thinking Mississippi State football won a game instead of the ones that play on a diamond.

Here’s who the game played:

At the Plate

A lot happened when the Bulldogs and Commodores started swinging their bats.

Vanderbilt had nine hits, four home runs, and seven RBIs. That’s not a bad day at the park. Except when the other team does what Mississippi State did.

The Bulldogs scored 17 runs on 18 total hits, four doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs with two outs and a sacrifice fly. They got started early too, hitting three RBI singles and a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. That chased Vanderbilt starter Tyler Baird out of the game without recording a single out.

And Mississippi State never stopped scoring runs. The Bulldogs added six more in the next two innings, a single run in the fourth and fifth innings, a pair of runs in the sixth and Bryce Chance ended the game with a RBI single in the seventh inning.

Vanderbilt, as previously mentioned, tried to keep up but didn’t have the firepower to keep up with the home team.

On the Mound

None of the Commodores’ pitchers are going to want to remember this day and Mississippi State starter Duke Stone would join them if not for his offense.

Of the eight total pitchers in the game, only one didn’t give up a run. That was Tyler Pitzer, the final Mississippi State pitcher who threw just 13 pitches. Stone got the win, improving to 4-0, but gave six runs, only half of which were earned, a walk and four strikeouts. He also gave up four home runs.

Charlie Foster fared better, but still gave up a run.

On a day like Sunday, pitching performances like this are fine. They’re certainly not great and will warrant some extra time reviewing, but when a team is swing the bat like Mississippi State, it doesn’t matter much what happens on the mound.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Duke Stone (4-0), 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1K, 4 HR, 78 TP, 51 ST

LP: Tyler Baird (0-1), 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 WP, 1 HP, 20 TP, 8 ST

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Noah Sullivan: 3-5, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 K

Reed Stallman: 4-5, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 2B, 1 HR

Gehrig Frei: 2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI, 3 K

Kevin Milewski: 1-4, 1 R, 4 RBI, 1 HR, 2 K, 1 SFBryce Chance: 4-5, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 2B

Lucky 7 pic.twitter.com/OQDVzSbsBQ — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 22, 2026

Mississippi State gets a chance to avenge one of its non-conference losses this season when No. 12 Southern Miss comes to Dudy Noble Field, where attendance records are set just for fun now. First-pitch Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. on SECN+.