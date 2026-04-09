Mississippi State Puts Its Best Arm First Against Tennessee

The extra day of rest from Easter Weekend gave No. 9 Mississippi State a chance to reset its pitching rotation, and the Bulldogs are using it to line things up the way they always wanted. Their ace will take the ball to open this weekend’s SEC series against Tennessee.

Left‑hander Tomas Valincius gets the Friday start, a spot he hasn’t held yet this season. The sophomore transfer from Virginia has lived on Saturdays, but the injury to Ryan McPherson forced Mississippi State to shuffle things for a few weeks.

Normally, teams want their best arm on the mound in game one of a three‑game series. With all due respect to McPherson, who has a 2.45 ERA, a .97 WHIP, 40 strikeouts and only six walks, Valincius has been Mississippi State’s most dominant pitcher for a while now.

An extended look at LHP Tomas Valincius (@HailStateBB)... 7.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 10 K https://t.co/vM4wZA53lZ pic.twitter.com/GsKAueAamU — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) April 9, 2026

He has been especially sharp in SEC play. Valincius didn’t allow an earned run in his first three conference starts and gave up only two to No. 4 Georgia in what was one of the best outings any pitcher has had against the other Bulldogs this season.

In the big picture, the exact day your ace pitches doesn’t make or break a weekend. Some coaches even prefer avoiding ace‑vs‑ace matchups to give their best arm a cleaner path to a win. If Mississippi State had kept Valincius on Saturdays, it would have been a perfectly reasonable strategy.

But there is still something to being the first pitcher out of the gate. It’s a role that carries weight inside a clubhouse. And based on how he has thrown, Valincius has earned it.

This weekend’s rotation pic.twitter.com/n8WEPMRKlO — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 9, 2026

Starting Pitcher Matchups

Friday

RHP Landon Mack vs. LHP Tomas Valincius

Mack: 3-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 IP, 44 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 17 BB, 58 SO, .260 Opp. BA

Valincius: 6-1, 1.15 ERA, .83 WHIP, 47 IP, 28 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 11 BB, 66 SO, .170 Opp. BA

Saturday

RHP Tegan Kuhns vs. RHP Duke Stone

Kuhns: 1-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 39.1 IP, 38 H, 19 R, 17 ER, 8 BB, 47 SO, .247 Opp. BA

Stone: 5-0, 3.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 36 IP, 30 H, 18 R, 15 ER, 15 BB, 55 SO, .221 Opp. BA

Sunday

LHP Evan Blanco vs. LHP Charlie Foster