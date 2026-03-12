Mississippi State’s Tomas Valincius Named to National Pitcher of the Year Watch List

Mississippi State’s first-year coach Brian O’Connor had to hit the ground at a full sprint when he took over the baseball program last summer.

The NCAA baseball transfer portal necessitated a quick start to the job and O’Connor’s work building a transfer portal class was like a first-pitch home run.

One of the biggest reasons O’Connor built one of the top-rated portal classes was bringing former Virginia LHP Tomas Valincius with him to Starkville.

Three up, three down with two strikeouts to begin Tico's outing pic.twitter.com/rTPwYT4foa — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 7, 2026

Valincius was one of the highest-rated players to enter the transfer portal last summer and his status as one of the best pitchers has been validated.

Valincius was one of 142 pitchers named to the National Pitcher of the Year watch list by the College Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The sophomore left-hander from Lockport, Illinois has made four starts for the Diamond Dawgs this spring. Valincius is 3-0 with a 1.74 earned run average, 26 strikeouts and six walks through 20 2/3 innings of work. Opposing teams are hitting just .227 against him.

It’s still early in the season and June is still a long ways off. But so far, the expectations set when O’Connor was hired and players like Valincius were brought in are on track to be reached.

