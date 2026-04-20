Mississippi State Stops Rankings Slide with Sweep of South Carolina

Mississippi State reached the end of its slide in Columbia, South Carolina this weekend.

The Bulldogs swept the Gamecocks. While that’s not as impressive as it would’ve been in years past, it broke a six-game SEC losing streak and that’s really all that mattered.

In two weeks, Mississippi State went from a top five national ranking to just inside the top 20. The fall was even further in the NCAA RPI rankings, falling outside of the top 25. All of that, though, has stopped.

Sweeping a South Carolina that sits at the bottom of the conference standings won’t see the Bulldogs rise drastically. But the fall has at least stopped.

Mississippi State was ranked No. 15 in D1Baseball.com’s Top 25 Rankings and No. 13 in Baseball America’s Top 25. In the RPI, the Bulldogs are No. 17 after moving up eight spots over the last week.

Here’s what Baseball America said about Mississippi State.

“After dropping six out of their last seven entering the week, Mississippi State enjoyed a much-needed 4-0 week. The Bulldogs took the midweek matchup with Sanford before sweeping at South Carolina. The series sweep helped bring the Bulldogs conference record above .500.

“Junior standout Ace Reese had hits in all four games this week, including a 3-for-3 day against Sanford and home runs in the first two games of the Bulldogs series against South Carolina.”

🚨 NEW COLLEGE TOP 25 🚨



After a chaotic weekend, there's tons of movement this week👀https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/9PVXlNO4p4 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 13, 2026

The Bulldogs will try to continue climbing the rankings this week at Dudy Noble Field. They’ll host Memphis on Tuesday and then LSU for a three-game series starting Friday.

D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings

UCLA (36-3) North Carolina (33-7) Georgia Tech (32-7) Texas (30-8) Georgia (32-9) Oregon State (30-8) Texas A&M (31-7) Florida State (28-11) Coastal Carolina (28-11) Virginia (28-13) Auburn (27-12) West Virginia (27-9) Alabama (28-13) Oklahoma (27-12) Mississippi State (30-10) Kansas (29-11) Ole Miss (29-12) Southern Miss (28-12) Oregon (28-11) Nebraska (27-9) Florida (28-13) Boston College (31-12) Southern California (30-11) Arkansas (26-15) Arizona State (28-13)

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings

UCLA Bruins (36-3) North Carolina Tar Heels (33-7-1) Texas Longhorns (30-8) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (32-7) Oregon State Beavers (30-8) Auburn Tigers (27-12) Georgia Bulldogs (32-9) Texas A&M Aggies (31-7) Oklahoma Sooners (27-12) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (28-11) Florida State Seminoles (28-11) Florida Gators (28-13) Mississippi State Bulldogs (30-10) West Virginia Mountaineers (27-9) Kansas Jayhawks (29-11) Southern Miss Golden Eagles (28-12) Boston College Eagles (31-12) Arkansas Razorbacks (26-15) Alabama Crimson Tide (28-13) Nebraska Cornhuskers (31-9) USC Trojans (30-11) Ole Miss Rebels (29-12) Arizona State Sun Devils (28-13) Virginia Cavaliers (28-13) Liberty Flames (28-11)