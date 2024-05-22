Mississippi State Tops Ole Miss 2-1 in the SEC Tournament
The Mississippi State Bulldogs knocked off their rival Ole Miss 2-1 in the first round of the SEC tournament. Brooks Auger drew the start for MSU and was dominant.
The Louisiana native was perfect through four innings, but the Bulldog offense was scuffling against Ole Miss starter Riley Maddox. The Rebels broke up the perfect game as Will Furniss hit a home run that went off center fielder Connor Hujsak's glove and over the wall.
State wasted scoring opportunities in the fifth and sixth innings as catcher Joe Powell grounded out to end the threat in the fifth, and right fielder Dakota Jordan would hit it hard, but the ball dyed on the warning track to end the sixth inning.
Third baseman Logan Kohler led off the eighth inning with a single, but once again, the Bulldogs failed to take advantage as Bryce Chance struck out to strand the runner at third. Auger wrapped up his outing in the eighth, and the righty gave up three hits and one run and stuck out 13.
Tyson Hardin took over for Auger and worked to four batters, and a pair reached before State turned to closer Tyler Davis, who got a strikeout looking to end the inning. The Bulldogs trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth.
Shortstop David Mershon started the inning with a walk, then moved to second base on a wild pitch. Dakota Jordan and Hunter Hines both failed to drive him home, but the returning Hujsak walked it off with a two-run home run to left field.
State will take on Texas A&M tomorrow at approximately 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network.