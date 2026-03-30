Mississippi State Turns Rivalry Sweep Into Rankings Boost

Sweeping your rival on their own field is already a pretty good weekend.

Mississippi State didn’t need anything extra to feel satisfied after taking all three games in Oxford. But waking up Monday and seeing Ole Miss slide out of the top 25 in two major college baseball polls turned the whole thing into a nice little two layer cake.

The Bulldogs did their part on the field. Three games, three wins, and a reminder that this rivalry still runs through Starkville more often than not.

The sweep alone would’ve been enough to carry into the week. Then the rankings dropped.

Ole Miss fell out of the D1Baseball.com Top 25, which isn’t exactly shocking. The Rebels have been fighting uphill with that poll all season. But slipping out of the Baseball America rankings is a different kind of statement. That was the one poll that had consistently kept Ole Miss in its top 25 from the start.

Losing that spot after Mississippi State rolled through Oxford says plenty about how decisive the weekend felt.

For Mississippi State, it’s the kind of ripple effect you don’t always get from a rivalry sweep. You win the games, you take the series, move back into the top five, and then you look up and see the impact it had on the national picture.

It’s not the reason you play, but it’s definitely the icing.

The Bulldogs handled their business. They moved up two spots to No. 4 in D1Baseball’s rankings and three spots to No. 5 in Baseball America’s.

And for a team trying to build momentum in the middle of SEC play, that’s about as good a weekend as you can ask for.

NEW NCAA TOP 25 RANKINGS!



After a wild Week 7, here's where things stand ⤵️https://t.co/4zBKndZXk2 pic.twitter.com/kYyihlEkzb — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 30, 2026

Here’s what Baseball America said about the Bulldogs on Monday.

“The Bulldogs started off their week with an impressive 12-0 run-ruled seven-inning win against then-16th ranked Southern Miss. Pinch-hitter Chone James’ RBI triple gave Mississippi State a come-from-behind 5-4 win over then-No. 17 Ole Miss on Friday. Jacob Parker and Gehrig Frei both drove in a pair of runs in a 6-1 win on Saturday, and Ace Reese and Parker homered in a 7-1 win on Sunday to complete the sweep.

“Freshman Jacob Parker homered on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday this week, and he drove in seven runs over the four games this week. He came into the week with three home runs this season. Now, he has doubled that total.”

D1 Baseball Top 25

UCLA (25-2) Texas (23-4) Georgia Tech (22-5) Mississippi State (24-4) Georgia (23-6) North Carolina (24-4) Florida State (21-6) Southern Miss (21-7) Oregon State (20-5) Virginia (22-7) Oklahoma (19-8) Southern California (26-3) West Virginia (19-5) Coastal Carolina (20-7) Oregon (23-5) Alabama (22-7) Arkansas (19-10) Auburn (20-7) Nebraska (22-6) Texas A&M (22-5) Florida (23-6) Boston College (20-9) UCF (18-8) Kentucky (21-6) Arizona State (20-8)

Baseball America Top 25