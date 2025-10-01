Mississippi State unveils 2026 baseball schedule
The schedule for Brian O’Connor’s first season leading Mississippi State has been unveiled.
The Bulldogs will begin the 2026 season with a nine-game home stand with the first game February 13 against Hofstra.
Mississippi State will also play four other teams from the Magnolia State in the upcoming season. The Bulldogs will host Alcorn State on February 18 and Jackson State on March 17. They’ll also face Southern Miss and Ole Miss in three-game series.
The Bulldogs and Ole Miss will also play their annual Governor’s Cup game at Trustmark Park in Pearl on April 28.
The 2026 schedule also features a trip to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. That will see Mississippi State face one of the best teams in the nation, UCLA in a March 1 game.
In all, Mississippi State has 33 home games scheduled during the regular season.
The Bulldogs posted a 22-8 record at Dudy Noble Field this past spring while going 36-23 overall and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 41st time in school history.
As previously, reported Mississippi State’s SEC schedule features four teams that have won national championships in the last six and all but one of those series will be played away from Dudy Noble Field.
Mississippi State will host Vanderbilt (2019 CWS champions), LSU (2023 and 2025 CWS Champions) and Tennessee (2024 CWS Champions) in the upcoming season. The Bulldogs will travel to Ole Miss (2022 CWS Champions) for their three-game SEC series.
2026 Mississippi State Baseball Schedule
February 13-15 vs. Hofstra
February 17 vs. Troy
February 18 vs. Alcorn State
February 20-22 vs. Delaware
February 24 vs. Austin Peay
February 27 vs. Arizona State at Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)
February 28 vs. Virginia Tech at Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)
March 1 vs. UCLA at Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)
March 3 at Southern Miss
March 6-8 vs. Lipscomb
March 10 vs. Tulane at Keesler Federal Park (Biloxi)
March 13-15 at Arkansas
March 17 vs. Jackson State
March 20-22 vs. Vanderbilt
March 24 vs. Southern Miss
March 27-29 at Ole Miss
March 31 vs. Grambling
April 2-4 vs. Georgia
April 7 vs. UAB
April 10-12 vs. Tennessee
April 14 at Samford
April 17-19 at South Carolina
April 21 vs. Memphis
April 24-26 vs. LSU
April 28 vs. Ole Miss at Trustmark Park (Pearl)
May 1-3 at Texas
May 5 vs. Nicholls
May 8-10 vs. Auburn
May 14-16 at Texas A&M
May 19-24 at SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)