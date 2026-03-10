Mississippi State vs. Tulane Preview: How to Watch, Weather, Pitching Matchup

Mississippi State heads south to the Gulf Coast on Tuesday night at the home of the Biloxi Shuckers for a matchup with Tulane.

It is the fifth consecutive year the Bulldogs have participated in the Hancock Whitney Classic. Last year, the Bulldogs downed Old Dominion 9-4 and edged Nicholls 2-1 at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers Double-A affiliate. They’ve posted an 8-2 all-time record in Biloxi.

This year, the face a team it hasn’t seen since 2022 when the Green Wave won a pair of games in New Orleans. But that was a team celebrating a national championship. This one is looking for one.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday night’s game.

The Opponent: Tulane

Tulane heads to Biloxi at 9-7 after dropping a road series at No. 17 TCU. The Green Wave lost the opener 10-2, answered with an 8-4 win in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, then came up short 4-3 in a seven-inning finale.

Jay Uhlman’s group is hitting .250 with nine homers and averaging 6.9 runs per game. They’re aggressive on the bases, with 29 steals in 32 tries and carry a .974 fielding percentage.

Jason Wachs leads the regulars with a .339 average, seven doubles, and 22 RBIs. Kaikea Harris is the only Tulane hitter with multiple homers so far, sitting at two, while Tanner Chun has been the top base stealer with nine swipes in 10 attempts.

On the mound, Tulane’s staff holds a 5.11 ERA with 138 strikeouts and 79 walks across 132 innings. Opponents are hitting .246 with 17 homers against them.

Trey Cehajic leads the team with 25 strikeouts, while Jacob Moore and Aidan Rath both sport spotless ERAs. Tom Vincent has two of the Green Wave’s three saves.

Weather Forecast

Fans making the trek to the gulf coast can expect fairly pleasant weather conditions for Tuesday’s game. The National Weather Service forecast for the afternoon is “partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind around 10 mph,” and “patchy dense fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 10 mph,” at night.

How to Watch: Tulane vs. No. 4 Mississippi State

Starting Pitchers

LHP Charlies Foster (0-0, 4.05 ERA) vs. RHP Jack Brafa (1-0, 4.00 ERA)

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA