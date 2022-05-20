Mississippi State looks to even the series against Tennessee on Friday night.

Mississippi State baseball (26-27, 9-18) picked up a midweek victory over North Alabama but needs to stop its eight-game conference losing streak to close out the season at Dudy Noble Field.

Mississippi State baseball (26-28, 9-19) dropped its first game of the weekend series against Tennessee by a score of 27-2 on Thursday night.

The Diamond Dawgs will look to right the ship against the surging Volunteers (47-7, 23-5). Although the postseason is out of reach, the team can finish out the year with some huge wins and plenty of momentum heading into next season.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT. Stay right here with Cowbell Corner for updates... and BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Mississippi State Starting Lineup:

2B RJ Yeager

1B Luke Hancock

C Logan Tanner

DH Hunter Hines

LF Brad Cumbest

RF Kellum Clark

3B Kamren James

CF Brayland Skinner

SS Lane Forsythe

RHP Preston Johnson

Tennessee Starting Lineup:

LF Seth Stephenson

1B Luc Lipcius

RF Jordan Beck

CF Drew Gilbert

3B Trey Lipscomb

2B Jorel Ortega

DH Blake Burke

C Evan Russell

SS Cortland Lawson

RHP Chase Burns

TOP of 1: Tennessee batting

Stephenson struck out swinging

Lipcius singled through the left side

Beck struck out swinging

Gilbert doubled down the left-field line, ground rule double, Lipcius advanced to third

Lipscomb grounded out to 3b

BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting

Yeager flied out to left-center field

Hancock lined out to right field

Tanner popped up to 3b

End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Tennessee 0

TOP of 2: Tennessee batting

Ortega flied out to shortstop

Burke grounded out to 1b

Russell struck out swinging

BOTTOM of 2: Mississippi State batting

Hines homered to center field

Cumbest struck out swinging

Clark grounded out to 2b