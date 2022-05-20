Live Updates: Mississippi State Baseball vs. Tennessee, Game 2
Mississippi State baseball (26-27, 9-18) picked up a midweek victory over North Alabama but needs to stop its eight-game conference losing streak to close out the season at Dudy Noble Field.
Mississippi State baseball (26-28, 9-19) dropped its first game of the weekend series against Tennessee by a score of 27-2 on Thursday night.
The Diamond Dawgs will look to right the ship against the surging Volunteers (47-7, 23-5). Although the postseason is out of reach, the team can finish out the year with some huge wins and plenty of momentum heading into next season.
Mississippi State Starting Lineup:
2B RJ Yeager
1B Luke Hancock
C Logan Tanner
DH Hunter Hines
LF Brad Cumbest
RF Kellum Clark
3B Kamren James
CF Brayland Skinner
SS Lane Forsythe
RHP Preston Johnson
Tennessee Starting Lineup:
LF Seth Stephenson
1B Luc Lipcius
RF Jordan Beck
CF Drew Gilbert
3B Trey Lipscomb
2B Jorel Ortega
DH Blake Burke
C Evan Russell
SS Cortland Lawson
RHP Chase Burns
TOP of 1: Tennessee batting
Stephenson struck out swinging
Lipcius singled through the left side
Beck struck out swinging
Gilbert doubled down the left-field line, ground rule double, Lipcius advanced to third
Lipscomb grounded out to 3b
BOTTOM of 1: Mississippi State batting
Yeager flied out to left-center field
Hancock lined out to right field
Tanner popped up to 3b
End of 1: Mississippi State 0, Tennessee 0
TOP of 2: Tennessee batting
Ortega flied out to shortstop
Burke grounded out to 1b
Russell struck out swinging
BOTTOM of 2: Mississippi State batting
Hines homered to center field
Cumbest struck out swinging
Clark grounded out to 2b