More national honors come in for Mississippi State's Ace Reese

The Bulldogs third baseman's resume of post season accolades is growing large, which makes his return next season all the more important.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs' Ace Reese (3) celebrates his home run as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Mississippi State Bulldogs' Ace Reese (3) celebrates his home run as Auburn Tigers baseball takes on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Friday, April 25, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything really does come in threes.

Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese picked up his third All-America honor when the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings named Reese to its second team.

Earlier in the week, Reese was named a first-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (with teammate Noah Sullivan) and Perfect Game named Reese a third teamer.

Reese was also named a South All-region first-team selection by ABCA, a first-team All-SEC selection, named SEC Newcomer of the Year, a Ferris Trophy finalist and semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.

But the piece of news that brings the biggest smiles to Mississippi State fans was Reese announcing he would be back in Starkville for the 2026 season.

With the NCAA baseball transfer window open, it’s not crazy to think Reese was contacted by other programs even if he wasn’t in the portal.

And we’re all familiar with the feeling of losing a valuable player to the transfer portal and, in the days before the transfer portal, seeing a prized high school recruit flip his commitment to another school.

Ensuring Reese’s return was probably one of new coach Brian O’Connor’s first priorities when he took the job and for good reason.

Reese started 57 games at third base for the Bulldogs. He led the team and finished in the top 10 in the Southeastern Conference with a .352 batting average, 80 hits, 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 66 RBIs, 163 total bases and a .718 slugging percentage. He also produced 25 multi-hit games, 20 multi-RBI games and five multi-homer games.

Reese was also invited to training camp for the USA Baseball Collegiate National team along with incoming transfer pitcher Tomas Valincius.

The Collegiate National Team Training Camp will be held from June 29-July 3 in Cary, N.C. with the team announced at the conclusion. 

