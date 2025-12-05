Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State dominant in ACC/SEC Challenge win

Mississippi State’s women basketball team did its part in the ACC/SEC Challenge with a dominant win against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The Bulldogs outscored Pittsburgh 20-9 in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 79-44 victory.

“It’s a great win against a great league in the ACC; we wanted to make sure we did our part,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said. “I appreciate the fans that showed up and want to give the same message I gave last time. My challenge is to keep supporting these women as they're playing their hearts out for this university.”

The Panthers made just 22 percent of its shots from the field and scored just 14 first half points, both of which are season lows.

Destiney McPhaul led the Bulldogs in scoring with a career-high 22 points, as well as four reabounds, two steals and two assists.

"My teammates and coaches have preached that I need to be aggressive, so that's what I did tonight," McPhaul said. "My teammates continued to feed me energy, and it carried from player to player."

“I've made a blunt statement as we create roles within our team,” Purcell said. “She has to take on the alpa Dog mentality for us to do what we need to do in January and February.

"She came in unselfish and now she has the opportunity to get back to her natural position. We've told her she's playing soft, we're doing everything we can to get nights like this. Because when she's dialed in, she's really good."

Favour Nwaedozi scored 10 or more points for the sixth time this season with 14 and seven rebounds.

Freshman Madison Francis posted her first collegiate double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two steals, two blocks and two assists.

Saniyah King was next with eight points and four assists.

Mississippi State will stay in Starkville for its next game on Sunday against. Tipoff is scheduled 7 p.m. on SECN+

Did You Notice?

Mississippi State's list of players planning to enter the transfer portal has grown to seven: WR Jordan Mosley, WR Stonka Burnside, WR Cam Thompson, DL Terrance Hibbler Jr., WR AJ Lewis Jr., OL Jaekwon Bouldin and WR Jaron Glover.

