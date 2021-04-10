Bulldog bats, Bednar's arm pave way to series-clinching win at Auburn

All season long, Mississippi State's bats have been inconsistent while the MSU pitching staff has led the way. On Saturday, The No. 5 Bulldogs proved just how dangerous they can be when both the lineup and pitching staff get going at the same time.

State got strong offensive production and a dominant performance from the mound as MSU topped Auburn 7-2 to clinch the win in this weekend's three-game series. It was a victory that saw the Bulldogs put together one of their more complete performances of the season.

MSU (23-7, 7-4) used primarily the long ball to back up a fantastic showing from starting pitcher Will Bednar. Kamren James, Tanner Allen and Josh Hatcher all hit home runs for State, while Bednar hurled seven strong innings to hold down Auburn (12-15, 1-10).

Bednar allowed only four hits and a run over his seven innings of work. He struck out seven and didn't walk anyone. The lone major blemish against Bednar came when Cam Hill hit a game-tying solo homer for the Tigers in the second inning.

That was far from enough for Auburn though. MSU's lineup was just too good on this day.

James got the Bulldogs off and running with an RBI single in the first that cashed in a Rowdey Jordan leadoff double. Then, two innings later after Hill had tied the game, James put MSU right back in front with a two-run blast over the left-field wall.

State kept adding on from there. Allen drove a three-run homer to right to put MSU up 6-1 in the fourth inning. Then, in one of the brightest signs of the day for State, Hatcher perhaps busted out of his season-long slump with his own dinger that cleared the right-field fence with plenty of room to spare.

From there, the Bulldog bullpen took care of the rest. Stone Simmons, Cam Tullar and Chase Patrick each recorded an eighth-inning out, though Auburn did push across a run that was charged to Simmons. Parker Stinnett then closed things out for MSU as he worked a perfect ninth with a strikeout and two ground outs.

With the win, State has now claimed six straight victories overall and five SEC triumphs in a row. The Bulldogs aim for their second-straight weekend sweep on Sunday as MSU closes out the series at Auburn with a 2 p.m. central game.

MSU's Kamren James had a pair of hits, including a home run and three RBI for the Bulldogs on Saturday in a win over Auburn. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

