MSU baseball season-opening event pushed back a day

Mississippi State has been waiting nearly a calendar year to get back on the baseball diamond. So what's one more day?

MSU was set to open its 2021 season on Friday at the State Farm College Showdown, but a source has confirmed to Cowbell Corner that the three-day event in Arlington, Texas, will be pushed back to a Saturday start because of inclement winter weather across the South. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

No official announcement has been made. It's expected that could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

If the schedule is indeed simply just backed up one day, that would mean Mississippi State will begin its season on Saturday at 11 a.m. central against Texas. It would push MSU's matchup with TCU to Sunday at 11 a.m. and the contest against Texas Tech to Monday at 11 a.m. However, again, no final decisions have been announced so it's at least possible there could be alterations to the originally set order of things.

It's unknown how pushing back the State Farm College Showdown might impact MSU's schedule beyond the event. The Bulldogs are currently slated to host their home opener the following Tuesday against Jackson State. MSU is also set to host the Tigers on that Wednesday. If those two games were to remain in place, that would put the Bulldogs playing games on five straight days to open the season.

Check back with Cowbell Corner for further developments as plans are revealed.

