LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at LSU (Friday, 3-19-21)

The Bulldogs and Tigers begin SEC play

It's time.

No. 3 Mississippi State opens up SEC play tonight inside the home of No. 19 LSU. The two longtime baseball rivals write another chapter in their history beginning at 6 p.m.

Here are your starting lineups:

No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-3)

Dylan Crews - RF Tre' Morgan - 1B Cade Doughty - 3B Gavin Dugas - LF Mitchell Sanford - CF Jordan Thompson - SS Cade Beloso - DH Collier Cranford - 2B Alex Milazzo - C

Jaden Hill - P

No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-3)

Scotty Dubrule - 2B Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - C Logan Tanner - DH Josh Hatcher - 1B Brayland Skinner - LF Lane Forsythe- SS

Christian MacLeod - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - MSU batting

- Scotty Dubrule lines out to short. One out.

- Rowdey Jordan flies out to center. Two out.

- Tanner Allen flies out to center. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, LSU 0

BOTTOM of 1 - LSU batting

- Crews pops out to second. One out.

- Morgan strikes out swinging. Two out.

- Doughty walks on four pitches. Runner at first, two outs.

- Dugas with a chopper back to the pitcher. MacLeod's throw to first is a bit high and Dugas is safe. Error on MacLeod. Runners at first and second, two outs.

- Sanford walks. Bases loaded with two outs.

- Thompson strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 0, LSU 0

TOP of 2 - MSU batting

- Kamren James fouls out to third. One out.

- Luke Hancock grounds out to second. Two outs.

- Logan Tanner grounds out to short. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 0, LSU 0

BOTTOM of 2 - LSU batting

- Beloso with a bunt single to the left side of the infield. Beat the shift. Runner at first, nobody out.

- Cranford grounds to shortstop and it's a double play. 6-4-3. Two outs, bases empty.

- Milazzo flies out to right. Inning over.

- END of 2 - MSU 0, LSU 0

TOP of 3 - MSU batting

- Josh Hatcher grounds out to second. One out.

- Brayland Skinner with an infield single. Runner at first, one out.

- Lane Forsythe singles to center. Skinner advances to second. Runners at first and second, one out.

- Dubrule grounds hard to second and it's a double play. 4-6-3. Inning over.

- MID 3 - MSU 0, LSU 0

BOTTOM of 3 - LSU batting

- Crews flies out to center. One out.

- Morgan strikes out swinging. Two out.

- Doughty strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- END of 3 - MSU 0, LSU 0

TOP of 4 - MSU batting

- Rowdey Jordan is hit by a pitch. Runner at first, nobody out.

- Tanner Allen with a slow grounder to third. Allen is thrown out, but Jordan moves up to second. Runner at second, one out.

- Kamren James grounds out to second. Jordan moves up to third. Runner at third, two outs.

- Luke Hancock intentionally walked. Runners at first and third with two outs.

- Logan Tanner strikes out swinging. Inning over.

- MID 4 - MSU 0, LSU 0

BOTTOM of 4 - LSU batting

- Dugas popped out to short. One out.

- Sanford struck out swinging. Two out.

