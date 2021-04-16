LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Ole Miss at Mississippi State (Friday, 4-16-21)

It's Super Bulldog Weekend in Starkville and there's a baseball series in town very fitting of being played during the course of such an event.

No. 4 Mississippi State is set to take on No. 6 Ole Miss in a clash of Magnolia State baseball powers. Keep it tuned right here to Cowbell Corner for live updates all night on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. central and updates will begin then.

Here are your starting lineups:

Ole Miss Rebels (25-8, 8-4)

Jacob Gonzalez - SS Peyton Chatagnier - 2B Kevin Graham - LF Hayden Dunhurst - C Justin Bench - 3B T.J. McCants - CF Ben Van Cleve - DH Cael Baker - 1B John Rhys Plumlee - RF

Gunnar Hoglund - P

No. 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs (25-7, 3-4)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Tanner Allen - RF Kamren James - 3B Luke Hancock - DH Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Brayland Skinner - LF Lane Forsythe - SS Scotty Dubrule - 2B

Christian MacLeod - P

Alright, let's play ball!

TOP of 1 - Ole Miss batting

- Gonzalez grounds out to second. One out.

- Chatagnier pops out to first. Two outs.

- Graham strikes out looking. Inning over.

- MID 1 - MSU 0, Ole Miss 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Jordan strikes out looking. One out.

- Allen with a double to the right-center gap. Hustling all the way to get it. Runner at second, one out.

- James with a single to left. Allen scores. MSU leads 1-0. Runner at first, one out.

- Hancock flies out to left. Two outs, runner still at first.

- Tanner strikes out looking. Inning over.

- END of 1 - MSU 1, Ole Miss 0

TOP of 2 - Ole Miss batting

- Dunhurst grounds out on a hard-hit ball back to the pitcher. One out.

- Bench pops out to second. Two outs.

- McCants grounds out to second. Inning over.

- MID 2 - MSU 1, Ole Miss 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Hatcher grounds out to short. One out.

- Skinner flies out sharply to center. Two outs.

- Forsythe flies out to right. Inning over.

- END of 2 - MSU 1, Ole Miss 0

TOP of 3 - Ole Miss batting

- Van Cleve grounds out to third. One out.

- Baker singles to left. Runner at first, one out.

- Plumlee strikes out looking. Two outs, runner still at first.

-

