MSU Pitcher Likely a First Round Draft Pick, The Morning Bell: July 12, 2024
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The 2024 MLB Draft will begin Sunday evening and Mississippi State fans can expect to hear a familiar name early on the proceedings.
Mississippi State pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje is expected to go in the first round of the upcoming draft, with most mock drafts pegging him to go somewhere between No. 10 and 20. MLB.com’s Jim Callis has Cijntje going 14th overall to the Seattle Mariners, as does New York Times’s Keith Law. Law said in his mock draft, “I’ve heard the Mariners covet Cijntje, and prefer pitching to hitting at this spot.”
However, there are other mock drafts that have the ambidextrous pitcher going later in the first round. Whoever selects Cijntje will be getting one of the most unique pitching prospects in recent memory. Last season for MSU, he compiled an 8-2 overall record in 90.2 innings and finished with a 3.62 ERA.
The first round of the MLB Draft will be televised at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and MLB Network.
