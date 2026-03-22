From Early Interest to Commitment: Why Javarious Griffin Chose Mississippi State

Mississippi State has been circling Javarious Griffin for a long time, and now the 2027 receiver from Cleveland Central has decided he’s ready to be part of what Jeff Lebby is building in Starkville.

It’s an early commitment, sure, but it also feels like a natural match. Griffin has been on campus enough to know what he’s signing up for, and the staff has made it clear he’s the kind of receiver they want in this offense.

"Man, everything felt very genuine with Mississippi State since they first started recruiting me," Griffin told Gene’s Page. "They are a program who I have been staying in touch with a lot. I had been made up my mind to commit, but I wanted to be all the way sure. After they kept staying in touch and letting me know that they really wanted me, I knew that this is where I wanted to be."

“She don’t want no puppy, she want a big DAWGG🐶” All Glory To God🙏🏽, After a great conversation with Coach Lebby and My Family, I am honored to say that I will be committing to THEE Mississippi State University!🐶#GoDawgs🐶#Stayinghome🏠@Coach_Leb @CoachDLindsey pic.twitter.com/stjtei0hjH — 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 “𝔾𝕖𝕖” 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐫 (@JGriffinJr08_) March 21, 2026

And honestly, you can see why. If there’s one position group that has flourished under Lebby so far, it’s the wideouts.

The system asks a lot from them, but it also gives them room to shine. Last season alone showed what happens when a receiver with real speed gets plugged into this scheme. Brenen Thompson set a single-season receiving yards record.

Griffin fits that mold. He’s listed at 6 feet and 175 pounds with the kind of quick feet and burst that translate well in space. He ran a laser‑timed 4.50 at the Under Armour Combine in New Orleans as an underclassman, and that was the day people outside the Delta started paying attention.

Mississippi State noticed long before that.

The Bulldogs were his first real recruiting connection, and that early interest stuck with him. He kept coming back on unofficial visits, kept building relationships, and eventually reached the point where committing felt like the next step.

"I am going to be ready to get on campus and work extra hard," Griffin said. "I do not plan on going on any other official visits. Mississippi State is the only thing that I have my focus on. I want to be able to come here and help them get better in the future. I feel like they have a good plan for me, so I am ready to get there and get to work."

For a program that has leaned heavily on in‑state talent, especially from the Delta, Griffin fits right into that pipeline.

He’s been a problem for defenses in 5A since he was young, and his game has only grown. At the high school level, he wins with speed and suddenness.

At the college level, he’ll need to add strength and polish his routes, but that’s exactly what this staff has shown it can develop. Lebby’s offense rewards receivers who can separate, process quickly, and turn short throws into long gains. Griffin already checks some of those boxes, and the rest can be coached.

That’s where the potential comes in. Mississippi State isn’t selling him on being a project. They’re selling him on being the next guy in a system that has already produced real numbers at his position.

If he grows the way they think he can, he’ll have every chance to be one of the more productive receivers in the SEC by the time he’s an upperclassman.

For now, Mississippi State gets an early commitment from a player it has prioritized from the start. Griffin gets a system that fits his strengths. And both sides get the chance to see just how high his ceiling goes once he gets to Starkville.