Three Bulldog pitchers among MLB's top draft prospects

There's a chance Mississippi State might have the strongest, deepest pitching staff in school history in 2021. And if the latest prospect rankings from MLB Pipeline are any indication, the guys leading the charge for the Bulldogs are the cream of the MSU crop.

The Bulldogs boast three of the Top 50 prospects according to the ratings. All three of those MSU players are pitchers, all three could very well go in the first two or three rounds of the 2021 draft and those three are projected to be the three guys that'll make up Mississippi State's weekend rotation for the coming season.

At No. 40 on the list is State's ace left-hander Christian MacLeod. In a shortened redshirt freshman season in 2020, the southpaw quickly cemented himself as the anchor of the Bulldog rotation. He led the team in strikeouts (35), innings pitched (21.0) and wins (4). MacLeod had a microscopic 0.86 earned run average and limited hitters to just a .127 batting average.

Here is a snippet from MLB Pipeline breaking down MacLeod's talents:

MacLeod uses his 6-foot-4 frame and high three-quarters arm slot to create downhill plane on his pitches and good extension in his delivery, which he repeats easily. His strength, durability and efficiency with locating his offerings all enhance his chances at making a big league rotation. He keeps hitters off balance with his ability to sequence his pitches and move them around the strike zone.

Right hander Will Bednar is just behind MacLeod on MLB Pipeline's list at No. 41 in the rankings. Though he'll be in just his second year at MSU in the upcoming season, he'll be draft eligible as he turns 21 before MLB's event. And he indeed seems likely to be a high pick as well given the dazzling stuff he showed from the mound in 2020. In 15.1 innings which included three relief appearances and one start, Bednar struck out about 1.5 batters per inning. He finished with 23 strikeouts, had an impressive 1.76 ERA and held opposing batters to a .161 average.

On Bednar, here is a piece of MLB Pipeline's breakdown:

Bednar's previous exposure at Mississippi State consisted of just 15 1/3 innings last spring before he opened eyes with sterling stuff in the fall. He sat at 93-95 mph and topped out at 97 with his fastball, which can exhibit both heavy life and riding action. There's some debate as to which of his breaking balls is better, an upper-70s curveball with depth or a mid-80s slider with bite, but both could become plus offerings.

Rounding out MSU's big three in the rankings is the big Canadian. Right hander Eric Cerantola is rated as MLB Pipeline's No. 50 prospect. He boasts an electric fastball around 100 miles per hour and an impressive curveball. To reach his full potential though, it could all come down to how well Cerantola can command his pitches. In four starts last year, Cerantola struck out 22 batters over just 17 innings of work. However he also walked 11. He ended the year with a 3.18 ERA while holding hitters to a .262 batting average.

While still developing, MLB Pipeline believes Cerantola has the possibility of reaching an incredibly high ceiling at the professional level.

To follow (former MSU pitcher Dakota) Hudson into the first round (of the MLB Draft), Cerantola will need to prove not only that he can maintain his improved fastball and curve but also that he can use them well. He has some effort and stiffness in his delivery and has had issues throwing both strikes and quality strikes in the past. He has the ceiling of a frontline starter but also comes with reliever risk.

MacLeod. Bednar. Cerantola. Southeastern Conference hitters, best of luck.

The 2021 MLB Draft is set to take place from July 11 through July 13. For the first time, the festivities will take place in conjunction with MLB's All-Star Game, which will be held in Atlanta in the upcoming season.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.