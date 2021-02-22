FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Highlights of MSU's loss to TCU

The Bulldogs had a couple of big offensive moments on Sunday
Author:
Publish date:

Yes, Mississippi State lost 3-2 to TCU on Sunday. And yes, the State offensive highlights were few and far between. The Bulldogs got their lone runs on a solo home run by Rowdey Jordan and an RBI single from Josh Hatcher. 

It of course wasn't enough, but let's take a look back at the two big moments anyway shall we? And how about we put it in slow motion to some dramatic music? Sound like a plan? Great.

Watch above for the highlights, with video courtesy of the Southeastern Conference.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

20210221_BB_vs_TCU_JordanR_AP_3914
Baseball

WATCH: Highlights of MSU's loss to TCU

20201202_WB_vs_NewOrleans_McCrayPenson_AP_1478
Basketball

Bulldogs suffer fifth straight loss in defeat at Alabama

IMG_1753
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: Stats and more from MSU's loss to TCU

IMG_1752
Baseball

TCU arms keep Bulldog bats at bay as MSU falls

USATSI_12741113
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis breaks down MSU's loss to TCU

USATSI_14487496
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. TCU

USATSI_15605444
Basketball

Bulldogs get revenge on Rebels with win in Oxford

USATSI_15605441
Basketball

WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's win over Ole Miss