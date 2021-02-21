LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. TCU

The Bulldogs battle the Horned Frogs in each team's second game of the season

A day after No. 7 Mississippi State started its 2021 season in splendid fashion with an 8-3 win over No. 9 Texas, the Bulldogs are right back on the diamond at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

It's the second day of the State Farm College Showdown and MSU has its hands full yet again, battling No. 10 TCU. The Horned Frogs are looking for their first victory of the year after they fell to No. 6 Ole Miss by a score of 7-3 on Saturday.

Here are your starting lineups. MSU is the home team for today's game.

No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs (0-1)

Elijah Nunez - LF Tommy Sacco - SS Hunter Wolfe - CF Gene Wood - 1B Austin Henry - DH Gray Rodgers - 2B Zach Humphreys - C Connor Shepherd - 3B Luke Boyers - RF

Russell Smith - P

No. 7 Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)

Rowdey Jordan - CF Kamren James - SS Tanner Allen - RF Logan Tanner - C Josh Hatcher - 1B Luke Hancock - DH Scotty Dubrule - 2B Brad Cumbest - LF Landon Jordan - 3B

Houston Harding - P

MSU lineup notes: The biggest news today is that left-hander Houston Harding has been chosen as State's starting pitcher. Righty Will Bednar was slated to get today's start, but Bednar reportedly woke up with neck soreness. With Bednar not starting today, that could mean he'll start Monday against Texas Tech, if he's up to it. We'll learn more postgame. As for the lineup itself, many of the same characters from Saturday are starting again. The lone exception is that Brad Cumbest is starting in left field instead of Drew McGowan. The batting order has changed just a touch as well with the most notable swap being catcher Logan Tanner and first baseman Josh Hatcher switching spots. Tanner is now hitting cleanup and Hatcher is hitting fifth.

TOP of 1 - TCU batting

- Nunez tries a bunt, but it's an easy out for MSU. One out.

- TCU gets its first baserunner as Harding walks Sacco. Man on first with one out.

- Harding strikes out Wolfe with a good off-speed pitch. Two out, still a man on first.

- Wood with a grounder to short, but Kamren James can't field it cleanly. Error on MSU's shortstop. TCU runners at first and second with two outs.

- Sacco stealing third and MSU catcher Logan Tanner throws it away into left field. Sacco scores. Wood to second base on the play. Still two outs. 1-0 TCU.

- Harding strikes out Henry. Inning over.

- MID 1 - TCU 1, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 1 - MSU batting

- Rowdey Jordan grounds out to third. One out.

- Kamren James grounds out to short. Two out.

- Tanner Allen strikes out. Inning over.

- END 1 - TCU 1, MSU 0

TOP of 2 - TCU batting

- Harding strikes out Rodgers. One out.

- Humphreys flies out to center. Two out.

- Shepherd flies out to left. Inning over.

- MID 2 - TCU 1, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 2 - MSU batting

- Logan Tanner strikes out. One out.

- MSU has its first baserunner as Josh Hatcher slaps a single to left field. Runner on first with one out.

- Hancock strikes out. Two out, man still on first.

- Scotty Dubrule with a slow chopper to third, he beats it out and it's an infield single. MSU now with runners at first and second with two outs.

- Brad Cumbest strikes out looking. Inning over

- END of 2 - TCU 1, MSU 0

TOP of 3 - TCU batting

- Boyers flies out. One out.

- Nunez walks. Runner on first with one out.

- Sacco strikes out. Two out. Still a man on first.

- Nunez to second base on a wild pitch. Runner at second with two outs.

- Wolfe with a weak line out to second. Inning over.

- MID 3 - TCU 1, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 3 - MSU batting

- Landon Jordan flies out to center.

- Rowdey Jordan ground out to third

- Kamren James pop out to second

- END of 3 - TCU 1, MSU 0

TOP of 4 - TCU batting

- Wood walks. Runner at first.

- Henry doubles to right field. Runners on second and third nobody out.

- Rodgers flies out to left field. Runners hold. One out still men at second and third.

- Brandon Smith relieves Houston Harding for Mississippi State.

- Humphreys fouls out to first. Two out. Runners still at second and third.

- Ground out to third and MSU escapes a major jam.

- MID 4 - TCU 1, MSU 0

BOTTOM of 4 - MSU batting

- Allen Flies out to right field. One out.

- Logan Tanner pops up to catcher. Two out.

- Hatcher grounds out to second. Inning over.

END of 4 - TCU 1, MSU 0

TOP of 5 - TCU batting

- Ground out to first. One out.

- Strike out. Two out.

-

