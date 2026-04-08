No. 9 Mississippi State Grinds Out Win as Offense Goes Quiet Late vs. UAB

It’s been a while since No. 9 Mississippi State was seriously tested in a midweek game.

The Bulldogs have won their last three midweek games via the run-rule and four straight in total. Tuesday night was a reminder that those games aren’t always as simple and easy as they look on paper.

Mississippi State needed all nine innings and a couple of bases-loaded, inning-ending escapes to extend its non-conference win streak to 24 games. But it’s not the type of win to eliminate the concerns from last weekend.

On the Mound

Chris Billingsley Jr. had his longest outing of the season and looked really good on the mound to start. At least until the fourth inning, but his damage came after two outs were already recorded. The junior college transfer didn’t get a decision, but pitched well enough (2 H, 2 K, 0 BB) to earn the midweek starter job.

The Bulldogs probably wouldn’t mind him having a longer out if only to avoid what happened next. After Billingsley left with two outs in the fourth inning, Mississippi State used six different pitchers to get the win over Alcorn State.

But at least none of those six gave up much to the Blazers. The Bulldogs’ bullpen didn’t allow any walks, but did give up six total hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.

Tyler Pitzer leaves the bases juiced 😤 pic.twitter.com/eEnt8j9stL — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) April 8, 2026

None of those six relievers, or Billingsley for that matter, are burned for the upcoming weekend series against Tennessee. Billingsley made need another day or two to recover after throwing 50 pitches and the next highest was Tyler Pitzer with 26.

The Bulldogs’ bullpen deserves some special recognition, too. UAB loaded the bases with two outs twice in the later innings and the Bulldogs escaped without letting up a run.

At the Plate

The offense came out looking like Tuesday would be another early night for everyone. Ace Reese hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Jacob Parker added to the Rebels’ lead with a two-run homer of his own.

Then Mississippi State went cold at the plate which gave UAV hope it could pail of tis second win against tan SEC team this season

Parker’s home run wound up being the deciding winner of Tuesday’s game, but overall the offense didn’t live up to is billing as one the best in the nation.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Jack Gleason (3-0), 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 16 TP, 10 ST

LP: Justin Hicks (2-2), 2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 27 TP, 16 ST|

S: Ben Davis (4), 1 IP, 1 H, 1 HBP, 11 TP, 8 ST

Mississippi State Batting Leaders

Gehrig Frei: 2-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB

Ace Reese: 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 K

Jacob Parker: 1-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 K

Vytas Valincius: 2-4, 1 3B

Next Up

The Bulldogs get what looks like a reprieve weekend, but there’s no such thing as that in the SEC. Tennessee, unranked after its head coach left in the winter to take over the San Francisco Giants, will come to Dudy Noble Field with visions of an upset of its own.

Game one is set for 6 p.m. Friday on SECN+.