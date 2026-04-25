Peja Goold Delivers Again as Mississippi State Clinches Series

Mississippi State didn’t need much offense on Saturday, but it sure didn’t hurt to drop five runs in the first inning and just let Peja Goold take it from there.

The Bulldogs beat No. 20 LSU 5-2 to clinch the series, and the story felt pretty simple.

Goold was in control again, the seniors showed up on their day, and Nusz Park turned into a record-setting wall of noise on Super Bulldog Weekend.

LSU jumped ahead with a first inning homer, but that lead evaporated quicker than a puddle in the Mississippi summer.

Paige Ernstes stepped in and delivered a go-ahead three-run shot for the second straight day. Xiane Romero followed with a two-run homer of her own, and suddenly the Bulldogs had all the cushion they needed.

From there, it was Goold’s game.

LSU scratched across a run in the third, but she shut the door with four straight scoreless frames and finished with 11 strikeouts in her 12th complete game of the season.

At this point, the numbers almost blend together. She has allowed two or fewer runs in 16 appearances this year. She has four double-digit strikeout games.

Since the start of 2025, she has struck out five or more in 40 outings and won 34 of them. It’s the kind of consistency that makes a team feel like every game is winnable.

The offense didn’t need to do much after that first inning burst, but Romero added a second hit, and the seniors honored before the game combined for half of the Bulldogs eight hits.

It all played out in front of 2,606 fans, the largest crowd ever at Nusz Park and the biggest college softball crowd in Mississippi. Super Bulldog Weekend lived up to its name.

And then came the moment that tied the whole day together.

After the final out, Goold was handed the last Golden Ticket for the AUSL College Draft, guaranteeing her a spot in the league this summer.

“It means a lot, especially because of my journey to get here,” Goold said after the game. “A year ago this would have never been in the picture for me, so I have a lot to thank Mississippi State for. If I weren't here, that probably wouldn't have been an opportunity presented to me. I have to thank the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be here. That's such a huge honor to be able to make it this far because a year ago I didn't know if I wanted to keep playing.”

"Peja is probably one of the most mature players I've had, especially as a pitcher," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "She's confident, hardworking and – honestly – she already has the work ethic of a pro in college. She's a great leader in the circle, and she really trusts her teammates. I love the way she goes about her business. We're so excited for her. Obviously, she's a great pitcher, a great softball player, but she's an even better human being in the way she represents herself and her family. We're just so thrilled that she gets to continue her career and play at the next level and represent Mississippi State in the AUSL."

It felt like the natural ending to a game where she once again looked like a pitcher ready for the next level.

The Bulldogs got their series win. Goold got her Golden Ticket. Hard to script a cleaner Saturday.

Mississippi State will try to finish the sweep on Sunday morning with first pitch set for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network+.