Former Mississippi State Switch Pitcher Cijntje dominates in Minor League Debut
You've heard of a switch hitter in baseball before, right? Of course you have. What you might not know is there's also a switch pitcher in baseball now.
At least there is in the minor leagues.
His name is Jurrangelo Cijntje and he absolutely dominated in his minor league debut with the Everett AquaSox, the Seattle Mariners High-A affiliate, on Saturday.
The former Mississippi State Bulldog and Mariners first round pick - No. 15 overall - from a year ago struck out six over four scoreless innings in a no-decision. The ambidextrous phenom even retired eight in a row at one point and allowed just one hit and two walks.
Cijntje recorded all six of his punchouts from the right side, and overall, was more effective from the right side than the left, but still, pitching with both arms at any professional level, nonetheless, High-A is one impressive feat.
Cijntje has some things to work on from the left side before his next start, but considering this was his minor league debut, things are looking good for Mariners ninth-rated prospect. And even though Cijntje didn't record the win, the AquaSox did, shutting out the Spokane Indians, 8-0.