SEC Announces Mississippi State Baseball's TV Schedule

Mississippi State baseball will make nine national television appearances during Southeastern Conference play this season, the league announced Tuesday.

The No. 4 Bulldogs are scheduled for six games on SEC Network, along with individual broadcasts on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Most remaining regular‑season contests will stream on SEC Network+.

Mississippi State’s first televised SEC game comes March 14, when the Bulldogs face No. 7 Arkansas in the second game of their opening league series. SEC Network will also carry MSU’s SEC home opener against No. 23 Vanderbilt on March 20, as well as road matchups at Ole Miss on March 29 and South Carolina on April 18.

ESPN2 is set to broadcast Mississippi State’s April 25 meeting with No. 2 LSU at Dudy Noble Field, a key matchup falling on the Saturday of Super Bulldog Weekend. ESPN will televise the May 3 series finale at No. 3 Texas.

The entire home series against Auburn from May 7–9 will also be televised. ESPNU will air the opener, with SEC Network picking up the final two games.

Along with the TV schedule, the SEC released the remainder of Mississippi State’s conference slate for 2026. The Bulldogs will host three Saturday night league games next season — Vanderbilt on March 21, LSU on April 25 and No. 14 Tennessee on April 11.

Mississippi State also announced adjustments to several non‑conference start times. The Feb. 22 series finale against Delaware has been moved to 11 a.m., while the March 7 home game against Lipscomb is now set for 6 p.m. The Hancock Whitney Classic matchup with Tulane in Biloxi on March 10 will also begin at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs open the 2026 season with a three‑game home series against Hofstra from Feb. 13–15.

