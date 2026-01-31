How to Watch Mississippi State Men's Basketball at Missouri

Mississippi State got a much-needed win Wednesday against LSU, dominating the Tigers for most of the game.

Now the Bulldogs need a repeat performance against another of the SEC’s Tiger teams.

Missouri hosts Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon after going 1-3 in its last four games, which included an eight-point loss to LSU. That’s also after the Tigers began the season 8-0.

However, it’s not all bad for Missouri.

Sophomore T.O. Barrett is in the midst of the best stretch of his collegiate career. He’s scored in double figures in four of the last five games after doing so just once in his first 35 career appearances. Last Saturday, he made the most of his first collegiate start, pouring in a career-high 21 points. Over the last five games, Barrett is averaging 13.4 points while shooting an efficient 54.8 percent from the field, and on the season he’s contributing 7.0 points and 2.6 assists per game across 21 contests.

That offensive surge has paired well with Missouri’s dominance in the paint, an area where the Tigers have consistently separated themselves in SEC play. Mizzou has outscored conference opponents 284-206 inside, nearly a 10-point per-game advantage.

The Tigers have been especially punishing recently, outscoring their last two opponents by a combined 80-32 in the paint.

All of that production feeds into Missouri’s simplest and most telling metric: reach 73 points, and good things happen.

The Tigers are a perfect 14–0 this season when scoring at least 73 points and winless at 0–7 when they fall short of that mark

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-10, 3-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (14-7, 4-4 SEC)

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Missouri leads the all-time series 3-2

Last Meeting: Missouri 85, Mississippi State 73 (2025 SEC Tournament 2nd Round)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. LSU, 80-66

Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 23 Alabama, 90-64

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 20.7 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor/Quincy Ballard, 6.8 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 75 (3.5 avg.)

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 32 (1.5 avg.)

Blocks: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 28 (1.3 avg.)

Missouri Top Performers

Points: Mark Mitchell, 17.4 ppg

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell/Jayden Stone, 5.5 rpg

Assists: Anthony Robinson II, 72 (3.4 avg.)

Steals: Anthony Robinson, 40 (1.9 avg.)

Blocks: Shawn Phillips Jr., 28 (1.5 avg.)

Mississippi State

All available.

Missouri

Out

#14 Jevon Porter

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: +6.5 (-106)

Missouri: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline Mississippi State: +255

Missouri: -320

Total Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

DAWG FEED: