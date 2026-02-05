SEC Coaches See Big Things Ahead for Mississippi State Baseball in 2026

More and more preseason predictions and honors are rolling in with the start of the college baseball season eight days away.

A lot of people think Mississippi State is about to have a historic season with new coach Brian O’Connor, a top-rated transfer portal class and signing class. That includes at least four SEC head baseball coaches.

On Thursday, the SEC released its 2026 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll and All-SEC Preseason teams. The Bulldogs came in at No. 3 in the poll with four first-place votes. LSU was predicted to finish first with nine first-place votes and Texas No. 2.

Additionally, third baseman Ace Reese and DH/Utility player Noah Sullivan were each named to the All-SEC first-team.

Reese earned first team All-SEC honors last spring in addition to being named the SEC Newcomer of the Year. He started 57 games at the hot corner and led the team with a .352 batting average, 80 hits, 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 66 RBIs, 163 total bases and a .718 slugging percentage while ranking in the top seven in the conference in each of those categories.

Sullivan was the lone Bulldog to start all 59 games last year as a pitcher and designated hitter. The graduate from Orlando, Florida finished second on the team hitting .345 with 70 hits, 16 doubles, 15 homers and 46 RBIs. He also ranked third in the SEC with a .475 on-base percentage and reached base in 33 consecutive games during one stretch of the season.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound right-hander also drew seven midweek starts on the mound where he posted a 1.96 earned run average with 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings but did not factor into a decision.

The Bulldogs will open the season at home with a three-game series against Hofstra from Feb. 13-15.

2026 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll

LSU (9) Texas (1) Mississippi State (4) Arkansas (2) Auburn Tennessee Florida Vanderbilt Georgia Ole Miss Kentucky Alabama Texas A&M Oklahoma South Carolina Missouri

2026 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams

First Team

C Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B Chris Rembert, Auburn

2B Camden Kozeal, Arkansas

3B Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS Justin Lebron, Alabama

SS Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF Derek Curiel, LSU

OF Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF Henry Ford, Tennessee

DH/Util. Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss

SP Casan Evans, LSU

SP Liam Peterson, Florida

SP Dylan Volantis, Texas

RP Zac Cowan, LSU

RP Brandon Arvidson, Tennessee

RP Luke McNeillie, Florida

Second Team

C Chase Fralick, Auburn

C Carson Tinney, Texas

1B Levi Clark, Tennessee

1B Will Furniss, Ole Miss

2B Ethan Mendoza, Texas

3B Brendan Lawson, Florida

SS Steven Milam, LSU

OF Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas

OF Bub Terrell, Auburn

OF Jake Brown, LSU

DH/Util. Braden Holcomb, Vanderbilt

SP Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

SP Connor Fennell, Vanderbilt

SP Ben Cleaver, Kentucky

