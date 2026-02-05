SEC Coaches See Big Things Ahead for Mississippi State Baseball in 2026
More and more preseason predictions and honors are rolling in with the start of the college baseball season eight days away.
A lot of people think Mississippi State is about to have a historic season with new coach Brian O’Connor, a top-rated transfer portal class and signing class. That includes at least four SEC head baseball coaches.
On Thursday, the SEC released its 2026 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll and All-SEC Preseason teams. The Bulldogs came in at No. 3 in the poll with four first-place votes. LSU was predicted to finish first with nine first-place votes and Texas No. 2.
Additionally, third baseman Ace Reese and DH/Utility player Noah Sullivan were each named to the All-SEC first-team.
Reese earned first team All-SEC honors last spring in addition to being named the SEC Newcomer of the Year. He started 57 games at the hot corner and led the team with a .352 batting average, 80 hits, 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 66 RBIs, 163 total bases and a .718 slugging percentage while ranking in the top seven in the conference in each of those categories.
Sullivan was the lone Bulldog to start all 59 games last year as a pitcher and designated hitter. The graduate from Orlando, Florida finished second on the team hitting .345 with 70 hits, 16 doubles, 15 homers and 46 RBIs. He also ranked third in the SEC with a .475 on-base percentage and reached base in 33 consecutive games during one stretch of the season.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound right-hander also drew seven midweek starts on the mound where he posted a 1.96 earned run average with 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings but did not factor into a decision.
The Bulldogs will open the season at home with a three-game series against Hofstra from Feb. 13-15.
2026 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll
- LSU (9)
- Texas (1)
- Mississippi State (4)
- Arkansas (2)
- Auburn
- Tennessee
- Florida
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- Kentucky
- Alabama
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Missouri
2026 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams
First Team
- C Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas
- 1B Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
- 2B Chris Rembert, Auburn
- 2B Camden Kozeal, Arkansas
- 3B Ace Reese, Mississippi State
- SS Justin Lebron, Alabama
- SS Tyler Bell, Kentucky
- OF Derek Curiel, LSU
- OF Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
- OF Henry Ford, Tennessee
- DH/Util. Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
- SP Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss
- SP Casan Evans, LSU
- SP Liam Peterson, Florida
- SP Dylan Volantis, Texas
- RP Zac Cowan, LSU
- RP Brandon Arvidson, Tennessee
- RP Luke McNeillie, Florida
Second Team
- C Chase Fralick, Auburn
- C Carson Tinney, Texas
- 1B Levi Clark, Tennessee
- 1B Will Furniss, Ole Miss
- 2B Ethan Mendoza, Texas
- 3B Brendan Lawson, Florida
- SS Steven Milam, LSU
- OF Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas
- OF Bub Terrell, Auburn
- OF Jake Brown, LSU
- DH/Util. Braden Holcomb, Vanderbilt
- SP Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
- SP Connor Fennell, Vanderbilt
- SP Ben Cleaver, Kentucky
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.