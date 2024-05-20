Three Bulldogs Earn All-SEC Honors
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State baseball was predicted to finish last in the SEC West coming into the season, and rightfully so, as they had finished in the bottom two of the league in back-to-back years. However, there was talent on this State team, whether from the transfer portal or promising freshmen who were expected to take a jump.
One player who had a big freshman season and took a jump was outfielder Dakota Jordan. The Canton, Miss. native was selected to the All-SEC second team.
The former Jackson Academy Raider finished the regular season batting .363 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. Another player who had a stellar sophomore campaign was shortstop David Mershon.
The Taylor, S.C. native missed the first week of the season due to an injury. However, once he returned there was a noticeable improvement to the team.
He started off at second base but settled down at shortstop, and he has been excellent defensively. He finished the regular season batting .326 with four home runs and 36 RBIs and was selected to the All-SEC first team.
The last Bulldogs honored came from the transfer portal. Khal Stephen was also selected to the All-SEC first team.
The Purdue transfer is a huge part of the turnaround for Mississippi State, as when original ace Nate Dohm went down with an injury, the rotation was in flux.
However, Stephen took over and shined as he led in innings pitched with 83. The Williamsport, Ind. native finished the regular season with an 8-3 record, 3.25 ERA, and 93 strikeouts.
First Team All-SEC
C: Jackson Appel, Texas A&M
1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida
2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee
3B: Charlie Condon, Georgia
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama*
SS: David Mershon, Mississippi State*
OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
OF: Dylan Dreiling, Tennessee
SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas
SP: Khal Stephen, Mississippi State
RP: Evan Aschenbeck, Texas A&M
DH/UT: Ike Irish, Auburn*
DH/UT: Nick Lopez, Kentucky*
Second Team All-SEC
C: Cole Messina, South Carolina
1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee
2B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas
3B: Tommy White, LSU
SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee
OF: Ryan Waldschmidt, Kentucky
OF: Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State
SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M
SP: Luke Holman, LSU
RP: Griffin Herring, LSU
DH/UT: Andrew Fischer, Ole Miss
Freshman All-SEC Team
Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
Justin Lebron, Alabama
Dean Curley, Tennessee
Tre Phelps, Georgia
Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
Zane Adams, Alabama
Steven Milam, LSU
Ashton Larson, LSU
Cade Belyeu, Auburn
Liam Peterson, Florida
Nolan Souza, Arkansas
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia
1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee
2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky
3B: Jared Sprague-Lott, Arkansas*
3B: Mitchell Daly, Kentucky*
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M
OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee
OF: Peyton Holt, Arkansas*
OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M
P: Mason Moore, Kentucky