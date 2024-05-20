Three Bulldogs Earn All-SEC Honors

Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State baseball has three players named to the All-SEC team. 

STARKVILLE, Miss.— Mississippi State baseball was predicted to finish last in the SEC West coming into the season, and rightfully so, as they had finished in the bottom two of the league in back-to-back years. However, there was talent on this State team, whether from the transfer portal or promising freshmen who were expected to take a jump. 

One player who had a big freshman season and took a jump was outfielder Dakota Jordan. The Canton, Miss. native was selected to the All-SEC second team. 

The former Jackson Academy Raider finished the regular season batting .363 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs. Another player who had a stellar sophomore campaign was shortstop David Mershon. 

The Taylor, S.C. native missed the first week of the season due to an injury. However, once he returned there was a noticeable improvement to the team.

He started off at second base but settled down at shortstop, and he has been excellent defensively. He finished the regular season batting .326 with four home runs and 36 RBIs and was selected to the All-SEC first team. 

The last Bulldogs honored came from the transfer portal. Khal Stephen was also selected to the All-SEC first team. 

The Purdue transfer is a huge part of the turnaround for Mississippi State, as when original ace Nate Dohm went down with an injury, the rotation was in flux. 

However, Stephen took over and shined as he led in innings pitched with 83. The Williamsport, Ind. native finished the regular season with an 8-3 record, 3.25 ERA, and 93 strikeouts. 

First Team All-SEC

C: Jackson Appel, Texas A&M

1B: Jac Caglianone, Florida

2B: Christian Moore, Tennessee

3B: Charlie Condon, Georgia

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama*

SS: David Mershon, Mississippi State*

OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

OF: Dylan Dreiling, Tennessee

SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

SP: Khal Stephen, Mississippi State

RP: Evan Aschenbeck, Texas A&M

DH/UT: Ike Irish, Auburn*

DH/UT: Nick Lopez, Kentucky*

 

Second Team All-SEC

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee

2B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas

OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee

OF: Ryan Waldschmidt, Kentucky

OF: Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State

SP: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M

SP: Luke Holman, LSU

RP: Griffin Herring, LSU

DH/UT: Andrew Fischer, Ole Miss

 

Freshman All-SEC Team

Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

Justin Lebron, Alabama

Dean Curley, Tennessee

Tre Phelps, Georgia

Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

Zane Adams, Alabama

Steven Milam, LSU

Ashton Larson, LSU

Cade Belyeu, Auburn

Liam Peterson, Florida

Nolan Souza, Arkansas

 

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia

1B: Blake Burke, Tennessee

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Jared Sprague-Lott, Arkansas*

3B: Mitchell Daly, Kentucky*

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama

OF: Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

OF: Kavares Tears, Tennessee

OF: Peyton Holt, Arkansas*

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

P: Mason Moore, Kentucky

