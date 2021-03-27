WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's second-straight loss to Arkansas

State skipper breaks down another defeat at the hands of the Hogs

For a second-straight day, No. 2 Arkansas got the best of No. 3 Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 11-5 on Saturday as Arkansas clinched the win in this weekend's three-game series. MSU will try to avoid a sweep in a 2 p.m. central game on Sunday.

Before then though, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down a frustrating Saturday. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.