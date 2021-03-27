FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's second-straight loss to Arkansas

State skipper breaks down another defeat at the hands of the Hogs
Author:
Publish date:

For a second-straight day, No. 2 Arkansas got the best of No. 3 Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 11-5 on Saturday as Arkansas clinched the win in this weekend's three-game series. MSU will try to avoid a sweep in a 2 p.m. central game on Sunday.

Before then though, State head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to break down a frustrating Saturday. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

