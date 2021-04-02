WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses series-opening win over Kentucky

After getting swept by Arkansas last weekend, Mississippi State desperately needed to jump back into the win column in Southeastern Conference play and on Thursday night, the Bulldogs did just that.

No. 8 MSU got an incredibly strong pitching performance from Christian MacLeod on the way to an 8-1 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats. The win improved State to 18-7 overall this season and 3-4 in SEC action.

Following Thursday's game, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis met with reporters to discuss his club's triumph and more. You can watch Lemonis' full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

