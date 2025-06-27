What Mississippi State players are likely to be picked in MLB Draft?
Most of the attention in Starkville is being paid towards the baseball program’s transfer portal class. For good reason, too.
The Bulldogs, under new coach Brian O’Connor, have the top-rated transfer portal class, according to 64 Analytics. The class currently has 12 committed players, but there are still some holes left to fill. Additionally, the portal is open until July 1, so there could still be significant moves made between now and then.
Another major event, though, is on the horizon. The MLB Draft is set to begin July 13 and Mississippi State fans should recognize some of the names called out. LHP Pico Kohn is rated No. 122 by MLB.com and is likely to be highest drafted Mississippi State player.
Or at least of players who have actually played for the Bulldogs.
Two of Mississippi State’s signees are likely to be first round draft picks next month. Shortstop JoJo Parker is included in the top half of most mock drafts, including a few predicting him to be drafted in the top 10.
Here are two examples of what mock drafts are saying about the Purvis, Miss.-native:
10. White Sox, JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS
Could this be part of a package deal, where the White Sox take JoJo’s twin brother, Jacob, in Round 2? Maybe. JoJo could go higher than this, so Chicago could look at other prep infielders like Kayson Cunningham, Steele Hall or Daniel Pierce. (MLB Pipeline Mock Draft)
12. Rangers, JoJo Parker, Purvis HS
Pick a high school shortstop and the Rangers have been connected to him at some point this spring. Parker could go inside the top 10 somewhere, but he's still available in our mock draft, so Texas makes sense. The Rangers have targeted high upside with their high draft picks under GM Chris Young, and although Parker may not have the loudest tools, he might be the best pure hitter in the draft. There is plenty of upside there. (CBS Sports Mock Draft)
It would be fun to speculate what the Bulldogs’ lineup could look like if O’Connor somehow convinces Parker to come to Starkville rather than a professional team. But it’s extremely unlikely Parker makes it to campus.
LHP Jack Bauer, who changed his commitment from Virginia to Mississippi State when O’Connor was hired, can also find his name in some mock drafts. However, Bauer’s mock draft status is usually in the supplemental draft picks.
In the MLB Pipeline Mock Draft, Bauer was slotted as the Tampa Bay Rays’ pick at No. 42.
Parker’s twin brother, Jacob, is also committed to Mississippi State. He’s the No. 109-rated draft prospect by MLB Draft.
Bauer and Jacob Parker are more realistic candidates to be drafted and choose to come to Starkville. Rumors and reports have stated Bauer prefers the college route anyway.
At his introductory press conference, O’Connor was asked about retaining MLB drafted players.
“I've always looked at the process that a young man goes through at 18 years old and considering the Major League Baseball draft. That is a great opportunity for those young men, right? And they have to, with their families, make their own individual decision about what direction that they want to go with their life at the age of 18, right? And so, I have never and do not talk a player out of signing out of high school. What I talk to them about is between the age of 18 and 21, how do they want to live their life, and what do they look like their development path is? The two paths are different, okay? This path, you choose a coaching staff that every day is going to be a part of their development, and it's going to be the consistency every day and every year in their development until they're eligible for the draft again, all right? And what's happened is you start to prove a track record of development, right? And those kids, those young men see that this is a great path and avenue for them.”
Will any of the Mississippi State drafted players choose to stay in school? We’ll find out within the next few weeks.