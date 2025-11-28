Five random thoughts after Mississippi State's Egg Bowl loss
The Battle for the Golden Egg lived up to its reputation as one of the most intense college football rivalries in the nation.
It just wasn't all that close of a game.
Mississippi State's season comes to an end the same way it has for three consecutive seasons now: with a loss to Ole Miss and failing to reach bowl eligibility.
Here are five random thoughts in the immediate aftermath of the Rebels’ 38-19 win against Mississippi State. And we’ll start with the obvious…
Kamario Taylor is the future
For almost two months, fans pleaded for Mississippi State put freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor in as the starting quarterback.
They got that wish for the Egg Bowl and their pleas were validated by Taylor’s performance.
He completed 13 of 25 passes for 160 yards and a team-high 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His 35-yard run in the fourth quarter would’ve caused seismic readings if it was a closer game.
But Taylor wasn’t perfect. His interception wasn’t really his fault since it was tipped by two players before being intercepted. He did miss open receivers. Overall though, it was a good showing and proves he’s the future of this program.
Unless he leaves in the transfer portal.
Time to look towards transfer portal
Somewhat surprisingly during Sunday’s press conference Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby got into to some specifics about what positions they’ll be targeting in the transfer portal.
You can read what he said here, but some of the positions mentioned were weaknesses against the Rebels.
Both sides of the trenches will be a major focus, but there are some players like Taylor and Fluff Bothwell who fans might be concerned about them leaving.
Possible coaching changes
Mississippi State fans reading this would disagree with the use of “possible” because a majority of them probably think some changes need to be made.
Specifically, on defense. A defensive scheme that uses primarily a three-man front isn’t working and back-to-back seasons finishing last in the SEC in rushing defense isn’t good.
Definitely, expect some changes to be made in the coming days.
Egg Bowl lived up to its reputation
Friday’s game had everything you wanted in the Egg Bowl.
From Mississippi State fans breaking into the Rebels’ locker room and stealing Trinidad Chambliss’s jersey (twice) to a brawl on the field.
It was fun until late in the game when the outcome was settled.
I don’t think Ole Miss was as innocent as Kiffin made it seem in his halftime interview when asked about the scuffle. It wouldn’t be an Egg Bowl without state troopers running onto the field to break up a fight.
Program trending in the right direction
Let’s put this season into the right perspective. Ask yourself this:
How many games in 2024 were competitive? Two? Maybe three?
How many games in 2025 were competitive? There were a couple of true blowouts, but many games were close until the fourth quarter.
So, the Bulldogs are improving and headed in the right direction. It’s just the arrow isn’t pointing upwards enough to avoid not having to make offseason changes.