What Stood Out for Mississippi State Baseball against Missouri
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State baseball took the series from Missouri in a rare Thursday, Friday, and Saturday series. However, the Bulldogs dropped game three of the series 4-3, leaving their hosting chances still up in the air.
A win would have likely clinched a top-16 seed, but they failed to do so. What stood out from Dudy Noble Field?
Bullpen Plans
The depth of this pitching staff has been an issue all season, but the Bulldogs do have a solid core of arms coming out of the bullpen. Tyson Hardin, Tyler Davis, Brooks Auger, and the returning Nate Dohm are the core of the State bullpen.
However, MSU head coach Chris Lemonis is notorious for not overusing arms in the regular season in preparation for the postseason. With the regular season in the rearview mirror, they are ramping up the usage.
Against Missouri, the plan for the bullpen in the postseason was likely being used. Due to the lack of depth, they must be creative.
Davis pitched an inning in games one and three. Hardin pitched two innings in the same games, while Auger worked two innings in the middle game.
Dohm only worked an inning in game three, but he will be involved as the postseason progresses. The plan seems to be to ride starting pitchers Jurrangelo Cijntie and Khal Stephen and let Hardin or Auger pitch to set up Davis in the ninth.
It worked well against the Tigers, and if Dohm can work his volume back up while they lack depth, the Bulldogs will have a competent core of bullpen arms.
Coming Along
MSU's depth of the lineup has been an issue this season, as they were often too reliant on the top of the lineup. However, that has recently improved, especially this weekend, as a pair of guys led this team offensively.
Amani Larry and Logan Kohler both have had their struggles this season, but the pair have found their groove. They combined for nine hits and six RBIs against Missouri.
The potential of the Bulldog lineup has always been there, but they have struggled to find consistency at the bottom of the lineup. However, the lineup is still missing a couple of big bats.
Need More
One or both of these guys have often appeared in this this season, whether positive or negative. Hunter Hines and Dakota Jordan are both full of talent, but both tend to disappear.
The pair finished the weekend with only four hits and two RBIs, including a combined 0-10 in the series finale. This cannot happen for State moving, or the postseason will be short-lived.
Mississippi State has had several legendary duos propel them in the postseason, from Will Clark and Rafael Palmerio to Rowdy Jordan and Tanner Allen. Jordan and Hines have a chance and the ability to etch their name in history, but they will need to step up.
Home Field
While State has not been perfect at home this season, they are much better. This team has struggled to perform in big moments all season on the road, but having a home crowd behind you eases some of the pressure.
However, it is not perfect. They squandered clutch moments against Missouri, especially in the final two innings of game three. This was more noticeable on the mound, especially in the bullpen.
The Bulldogs need a win in Hoover at the SEC tournament to feel confident about getting a host spot. It is imperative that this team start the postseason at the friendly confines of Dudy Noble Field; going on the road for a regional will be tough for this flawed team.