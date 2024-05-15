Where Does Mississippi State Baseball Fall in the Latest Postseason Projection
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State baseball has hit its stride over the past four weeks, but they lost their first series in that period this past weekend to Arkansas. The Razorbacks are a top-five team, but it stings because the Bulldog bullpen could not hold leads in both games that they lost.
However, going into the series, the expectation was for State to win one game and still be on the path to hosting a regional. They did their job, but that missed opportunity will cost them one way or another.
This is an important week for the Bulldogs, as they need a sweep over Missouri this weekend to feel safe on Memorial Day. A series win would put State at 17 conference wins, which is likely enough. A few teams are vying for a hosting spot, but a sweep would remove all doubt.
Baseball America
Baseball America still does not have MSU as a host site, although it did move down a notch from last week. They have the Bulldogs as the two seed at Oklahoma State, and they are projected to be the number 15 national seed.
The field in Stillwater is Oklahoma State (1), Mississippi State (2), Oregon (3), and Lamar (4). This regional matches up with the number two national seed, North Carolina (1), UNC Wilmington (2), UNC Greensboro (3), and Fairfield (4.)
D1 Baseball
D1 Baseball projects Mississippi State as the number 14 national seed. The field includes Mississippi State (1), Louisiana (2), Georgia Tech (3), and Lamar (4.)
They are paired with the Fayetteville Regional. The field includes Arkansas (1), Southern Miss (2), Kansas State (3), and New Mexico (4.)