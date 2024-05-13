Where Mississippi State Baseball is Ranked after Week 13
The Mississippi State Bulldogs dropped a series to the fifth-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. Going into the weekend, the Bulldogs needed to pick up at least a win to stay on track to host a regional, and they did, but it was a frustrating weekend.
The Bulldogs had a 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning in game one. Junior right-hander Tyson Hardin has pitched well for State in the backend of the bullpen but struggled in game one as the Razorbacks would put up three runs to take a 7-5 lead.
In the ninth, MSU loaded the bases with no outs, but like most of the weekend, they failed to bring a run home as they stranded 37 total runners in all three games. In game two, State jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but the Razorbacks stormed back.
However, Brooks Auger weathered the Razorback rally, and Tyler Davis would close the game to secure an 8-5 win for the Bulldogs. Once again, in game three, MSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but following some questionable bullpen decisions, the Razorbacks would score nine unanswered runs to take the series.
State could have easily taken the series and had a chance to sweep, but they failed. However, they got the win they needed, and they are back in the polls ahead of their regular season series finale with Missouri.
Baseball America Poll
1. Tennessee (42-10)
2. Kentucky (37-11)
3. Arkansas (42-10)
4. North Carolina (39-11)
5. Texas A&M (42-10)
6. Georgia (38-12)
7. Wake Forest (36-16)
8. Oregon State (39-12)
9. NC State (29-19)
10. Clemson (37-13)
11. Florida State (37-12)
12. East Carolina (37-13)
13. Duke (34-16)
14. Virginia (36-14)
15. Mississippi State (33-18)
16. Oklahoma (32-17)
17. UC Irvine (38-10)
18. UC Santa Barbara (35-12)
19. Oklahoma State (34-16)
20. Oregon (34-16)
21. Arizona (32-18)
22. Louisiana (38-15)
23. Indiana State (36-11)
24. Texas (32-20)
25. Southern Miss (34-17)
D1 Baseball Poll
1. Tennessee (42-10)
2. Kentucky (37-11)
3. Arkansas (42-10)
4. Clemson (37-13)
5. Texas A&M (42-10)
6. Oregon State (39-12)
7. North Carolina (39-11)
8. Wake Forest (36-16)
9. Georgia (38-12)
10. Florida State (37-12)
11. Duke (34-16)
12. Oklahoma (32-17)
13. East Carolina (37-13)
14. Arizona (32-18)
15. UC Irvine (38-10)
16. Mississippi State (33-18)
17. NC State (29-19)
18. Virginia (37-14)
19. Oklahoma State (34-16)
20. Indiana State (36-11)
21. Louisiana (38-15)
22. UC Santa Barbara (35-12)
23. Oregon (34-16)
24. South Carolina (33-18)
25. Texas (32-20)