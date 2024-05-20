Where Mississippi State Baseball is Ranked after Week 14
The Mississippi State Bulldogs took a series from the Missouri Tigers in the regular season finale. Usually, a series win is overwhelmingly positive, but the Bulldogs dropping the series finale puts their hosting chances up in the air.
State finished fifth in the SEC, so that should be enough to get them a coveted top 16 national seed, but they did not secure it when they had the chance. However, they will be able to add another conference win to their resume.
State will take on Ole Miss on Tuesday in the opening round of the SEC tournament. It will be the fifth time the rivals have played this season, and if State can win, there will be a lot less sweating on Memorial Day.
D1 Baseball Poll
1. Tennessee (42-10)
2. Kentucky (37-11)
3. Clemson (37-13)
4. Texas A&M (44-11)
5. Arkansas (43-12)
6. Oregon State (41-13)
7. North Carolina (41-12)
8. Oklahoma (34-18)
9. East Carolina (34-18)
10. Florida State (39-14)
11. Georgia (39-14)
12. NC State (32-19)
13. UC Santa Barbara (39-12)
14. UC Irvine (41-11)
15. Mississippi State (36-19)
16. Virginia (40-16)
17. Duke (35-18)
18. Arizona (33-20)
19. Oklahoma State (36-16)
20. Indiana State (39-11)
21. Louisiana (40-16)
22. Wake Forest (36-19)
23. Oregon (37-16)
24. Texas (35-20)
25. Southern Miss (37-18)
Baseball America Poll