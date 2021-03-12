FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Ado gets emotional recounting time at Mississippi State

Ado has been a four-year starter for the Bulldogs
For the last half-decade, Abdul Ado has been a constant at Mississippi State. Players have come and gone, but MSU's now-senior center has remained.

On Friday, when Mississippi State fell to Alabama at the Southeastern Conference Tournament, it's possible Ado's five-year run with the Bulldogs came to a close. After living in Starkville since 2016 and being a four-year starter for MSU, it might be time for Ado to move on to the next chapter of his life.

Knowing that, Cowbell Corner asked Ado after Friday's game that, if his time at Mississippi State is indeed done, how will he look back on his career with the Bulldogs as he grows older? Watch Ado's answer in the video at the top of this page as the 6-foot-11, 255-pounder fights off emotions.

"It means a lot to the point where I can't really put it in words," Ado said. "It's been a blessing. I built relationships with a lot of people which will forever be with me. The community has raised me into a grown man. Everybody has supported me, have shown me love – my teammates, the coaching staff, the teammates that I came in with and after....It means a lot. It truly means a lot that…...I can only say I'm grateful for, for the opportunity and, and…...yeah."

Of course there's at least a small chance Ado could come back for one more year in maroon and white. It seems unlikely given that he went through the ceremony honoring MSU's seniors earlier this year, but that option is there as the NCAA isn't counting this season against athletes' eligibility. Ado noted Friday he hasn't made up his mind.

"It's almost like I have no clue what I'm doing," Ado said. "As a kid, you always figure you always think everything is just gonna be laid out and just be straight-forward. Until it kind of hit me...It was March and I'm just like, 'OK, I got to figure out what is next.'...I will have to make that decision."

Whether it's at MSU or somewhere else, it seems Starkville will still be a part of Ado regardless.

Mississippi State's Abdul Ado (center) takes part in MSU's senior ceremony earlier this season and puts an arm around State head coach Ben Howland (left) and athletic director John Cohen. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

20210227_MB_vs_Alabama_Howland_Ado_Cohen_AP_2559
