After Missouri Stumble, Mississippi State Faces Its Toughest Test at No. 3 South Carolina

Mississippi State fell victim to a trap game against Missouri just days after registering one of its biggest wins of the season on the road against then-No. 15 Tennessee.

It's an example of the inconsistent play shown by the Bulldogs.

"We talk about playing Mississippi State basketball," Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said. "We’ve had some great ranked wins this season — three top-15 wins — and then we’ve had moments where you’re asking, 'What are we doing?' That inconsistency is what we fight every day, and that’s what we’ll address in practice."

If the Bulldogs want another ranked win, they'll have to play as well as some of the best teams in the nation, because that's what No. 3 South Carolina.

Here's everything to know about Thursday night's game.

The Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina enters the matchup with one of the nation’s best résumés, sitting at 22–2 overall and 8-1 in SEC play. The Gamecocks have stacked quality wins throughout the season — USC, Duke, Louisville, Alabama, Texas, Vanderbilt — and their only setbacks came in tight losses to Texas and Oklahoma. They ride into this game on a three‑game streak after handling Texas A&M 71-56, and they’ve been flawless at home, boasting a 12-0 mark in Columbia.

ffensively, South Carolina leans on a deep scoring core led by Joyce Edwards, who’s putting up 20.3 points per game. Ta’Niya Latson (15.2), Tessa Johnson (14.1), and Madina Okot (13.4) all average double figures as well, giving the Gamecocks one of the most balanced attacks in the league. Okot has been a force on the glass too, nearly averaging a double‑double with 9.9 rebounds per game.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 3 South Carolina

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6 SEC) at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-2, 8-1 SEC)

When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: South Carolina leads the all-time series 28-19

Last Meeting: South Carolina 95, Mississippi State 68 (January 5, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 88-80

Last time out, Gamecocks: def. Texas A&M, 71-56

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Madison Francis, 13.2 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.4 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 95 (4.1 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 37 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 65 (2.8 avg.)

South Carolina Top Performers

Points: Joyce Edwards, 20.2 ppg

Rebounds: Madina Okot, 10 rpg

Assists: Raven Johnson, 109 (5.2 avg.)

Steals: Joyce Edwards, 46 (2.2 avg.)

Blocks: Madina Okot, 34 (1.5 avg.)

Mississippi State

All available.

South Carolina

Out

#21 Chloe Kitts

#44 Agot Makeer

Questionable

#0 Ta'Niya Latson

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Mississippi State: +25.5 (-114)

South Carolina: -25.5 (-114)

Moneyline Mississippi State: +2000

South Carolina: -50000

Total Over: 146.5 (-112)

Under: 146.5 (-118)

DAWG FEED: