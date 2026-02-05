After Missouri Stumble, Mississippi State Faces Its Toughest Test at No. 3 South Carolina
Mississippi State fell victim to a trap game against Missouri just days after registering one of its biggest wins of the season on the road against then-No. 15 Tennessee.
It's an example of the inconsistent play shown by the Bulldogs.
"We talk about playing Mississippi State basketball," Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said. "We’ve had some great ranked wins this season — three top-15 wins — and then we’ve had moments where you’re asking, 'What are we doing?' That inconsistency is what we fight every day, and that’s what we’ll address in practice."
If the Bulldogs want another ranked win, they'll have to play as well as some of the best teams in the nation, because that's what No. 3 South Carolina.
Here's everything to know about Thursday night's game.
The Opponent: South Carolina
South Carolina enters the matchup with one of the nation’s best résumés, sitting at 22–2 overall and 8-1 in SEC play. The Gamecocks have stacked quality wins throughout the season — USC, Duke, Louisville, Alabama, Texas, Vanderbilt — and their only setbacks came in tight losses to Texas and Oklahoma. They ride into this game on a three‑game streak after handling Texas A&M 71-56, and they’ve been flawless at home, boasting a 12-0 mark in Columbia.
ffensively, South Carolina leans on a deep scoring core led by Joyce Edwards, who’s putting up 20.3 points per game. Ta’Niya Latson (15.2), Tessa Johnson (14.1), and Madina Okot (13.4) all average double figures as well, giving the Gamecocks one of the most balanced attacks in the league. Okot has been a force on the glass too, nearly averaging a double‑double with 9.9 rebounds per game.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 3 South Carolina
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6 SEC) at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-2, 8-1 SEC)
- When: 5:30 p.m., Thursday
- Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: South Carolina leads the all-time series 28-19
- Last Meeting: South Carolina 95, Mississippi State 68 (January 5, 2025)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 88-80
- Last time out, Gamecocks: def. Texas A&M, 71-56
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Madison Francis, 13.2 ppg
- Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.4 rpg
- Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 95 (4.1 avg.)
- Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 37 (1.6 avg.)
- Blocks: Madison Francis, 65 (2.8 avg.)
South Carolina Top Performers
- Points: Joyce Edwards, 20.2 ppg
- Rebounds: Madina Okot, 10 rpg
- Assists: Raven Johnson, 109 (5.2 avg.)
- Steals: Joyce Edwards, 46 (2.2 avg.)
- Blocks: Madina Okot, 34 (1.5 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State
- All available.
South Carolina
Out
- #21 Chloe Kitts
- #44 Agot Makeer
Questionable
- #0 Ta'Niya Latson
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +25.5 (-114)
South Carolina: -25.5 (-114)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +2000
South Carolina: -50000
Total
Over: 146.5 (-112)
Under: 146.5 (-118)
