Bulldog Roundup: Hubbard named to Wooden award watchlist
Add another preseason award watchlist to Josh Hubbard’s resume.
On Tuesday, Hubbard was one of 50 players to be listed on the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Preseason Watch List as announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Hubbard, a unanimous All-SEC First-Team pick from the league's coaches and media, has already been given several preseason accolades which include the Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year, the Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List and the Bob Cousy Watch List which is awarded to the nation's top point guard.
The Bulldog is also one of 14 SEC players named to the watchlist, joining Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas), Nate Ament (Tennessee), Alex Condon (Florida), Boogie Fland (Florida), Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Tennessee), Thomas Haugh (Florida), Xaivian Lee (Florida), Jaland Lowe (Kentucky), Otega Oweh (Kentucky), Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn), Labaron Philon Jr. (Alabama), Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky) and D.J. Wagner (Arkansas).
Hubbard is already off to a great start to the new season. He ranks among the SEC's top 11 in points (22.33 – 2nd), assists (5.67 – 5th), three-point field goals made (3.00 – tied for 6th), three-point percentage (36.0 – 10th) and free throw percentage (90.0 – 11th).
Mississippi State will return to the court Thursday against Kansas State as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Peacock.
Yesterday’s Results
- Men’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
- Women’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
- Women’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
Did You Notice?
All three Mississippi State men’s tennis players won their first round matches Tuesday at the NCAA Individual Championships in Orlando. The results were:
- No. 31 Petar Jovanovic def. Preston Stearns (Ohio State) — 7-5, 6-3
- Bryan Hernandez Cortes def. Soham Purohit (Washington) — 6-3, 7(7)-6(5)
- No. 11 Benito Sanchez Martinez def. Fryderyk Lechno Wasiutynski (California) — 6-2, 6-4
It’s only the third time in program history that three players won first round matches (1997 and 2012). Next up for the Bulldogs is their Round of 32 matches, which are:
- No. 31 Petar Jovanovic vs. No. 12 Sebastian Gorzny (Texas)
- Bryan Hernandez Cortes vs. No. 9 Dylan Dietrich (Virginia)
- No. 11 Benito Sanchez Martinez vs. Romain Gales (Clemson)
Wednesday will also see the top-ranked men’s doubles team begin its tournament play. Jovanovic and Martinez will face Rudy Quan and Aadarsh Tripathi (UCLA) on Wednesday.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"When it comes to taking chances and sizing up risk, there are certainly some wrong decisions that get made, but they happen less often than you’d think. What affects an outcome more than anything is effort and attitude.- Mike Leach