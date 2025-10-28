Bulldog Roundup: Josh Hubbard named to prestigious award watchlist
Mississippi State men’s basketball’s season-opening game against North Alabama is still a week away which means there’s still plenty of time for preseason award watchlist announcements.
Josh Hubbard, for the second consecutive season, is one of 20 played named the Bob Cousy Award Watch List announced Monday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hubbard finished his sophomore season with 1,240 career points which is the most during the 2000s and the fourth-most among SEC freshmen/sophomores trailing only Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (LSU, 1989-90), Allan Houston (Tennessee, 1990-91) and Bernard King (Tennessee, 1975-76).
Hubbard's 1,240 points is third-most in State history through 69 games and ranks 27th overall on the program's all-time list. He is joined by Bailey Howell (1957-58-59) and Jamont Gordon (2006-07-08) as the only players in school history to amass multiple seasons with 550+ points.
ICYMI: How Mississippi State's loss to Texas impacts its chances of reaching bowl eligibility
Hubbard has canned a school-record 108 three-pointers during each of his first two seasons. Overall, he's tied for fifth in program history with 216 three-pointers and has made a three-pointer in a school-record 47 consecutive games entering 2025-26.
Hubbard became the first State player to pile up at least 600 points and 100 assists during the same season. He was one of 10 major conferences players (ACC, BIG EAST, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC) to accomplish the feat in 2024-25.
The Naismith Starting Five Awards are named after Cousy [point guard], Jerry West [shooting guard], Julius Erving [small forward], Karl Malone [power forward] and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar [center].
For this year's award, Hubbard is one of seven SEC players on the Cousy Award list. He is joined by Darius Acuff (Arkansas), Boogie Fland (Florida), Ja'kobi Gillespie (Tennessee), Jaland Lowe (Kentucky), Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn) and Labaron Philon (Alabama).
In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2025 Cousy Award will be narrowed to 10. Then in late February, to just 5. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Cousy, and the Hall of Fame's selection committees, where winners will be selected. The award winner and presentation details will be revealed at the 2026 NCAA Final Four in Indianapolis.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
ESPN wants to scrutinize everyone, but if they're scrutinized, they run and hide.- Mike Leach