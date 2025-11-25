Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State rallies to beat New Orleans
If all that matters is winning, then there’s nothing to worry about since Mississippi State men’s basketball defeated New Orleans 81-78.
But if winning isn’t everything, then it may be worrisome that the Bulldogs had to rally from 13 points down with 5:14 left in regulation to force overtime. Amier Ali made a game-winning three-pointer at the end.
Ali’s three-pointer was his 16th points scored coming off the bench and half of his total points were scored in overtime.
New Orleans took a 34-28 lead into halftime and extended it to 13 points after a little more than five minutes of play.
The Bulldogs began to rally with josh Hubbard scoring 15 of the team’s next 18 points, cutting New Orleans’ lead to 58-53. But the Privateers went on an 8-0 run to extend its lead back to 13 points and silenced the home crowd.
"When we were down 13 the building wasn't jazzed up and deservedly so,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said. “It didn't look good. But what I'm most proud of is the kids kept fighting. The huddles picked up, the crowd picked up, and those that were there helped us. And in the overtime it felt like it was double the actual people in the arena because of how loud they were.”
Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 28 points on the night. Ali finished with 16 points and five rebounds on top of his game winner and Ja'Borri McGhee also recorded 16 points in the victory.
Jamarion Davis-Fleming crashed for eight boards and Shawn Jones Jr. notched a new career high with five steals in the effort. State was able to convert 20 points on second chances as well as outscored the Privateers 26-20 in the paint.
Next up for the Bulldogs (3-3) will be a home matchup against SMU on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SECN+.
Today’s Schedule
- Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State vs. Middle Tennessee State, Niceville, Fla., 1:30 p.m., FloSports
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State women’s basketball bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season, defeating Alcorn State 65-51 in the first round of the Bay Bracket at the Emerald Coast Classic. Madison Franics led the Bulldogs in the contest with 15 points, nine of those coming in the first quarter, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Kharyssa Richardon scored a season-high 10 points and Jaylah Lampley had a career-high 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs will face off with the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders tomorrow in the championship game after they defeated Providence, 54-48.
