Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State's Madison Francis named Freshman of the Week

Mississippi State freshman Madison Francis has only just begun her collegiate career, but she’s already making an impact in Starkville.

Francis was named the Tamika Catchings Freshman of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday. She averaged 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 2.5 steals and 1.5 steals per game over the past week. On the season, Franics leads the Bulldogs with 12 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. Francis is the only player in the nation to average 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

The Lancaster, New York-native is second in the nation in blocks and first in the SEC. She is one of only seven players in the country to have collected 25 or more blocks this season.

Francis and the Bulldogs will be back in action this Thursday, December 4, when they welcome the Pittsburgh Panthers to Humphrey Coliseum for the ACC/SEC Challenge. The game will be nationally televised on SEC Network and will tip off at 6 p.m.

Mississippi State soccer’s Ally Perry was named a semifinalist for the Hermann Trophy and was also named to First-Team All-Southeast Region by the United Soccer Caoches association. Her teammate, Zoe Main, earned Fourth-Team All-Southeast Region honors. The Hermann Trophy is presented annually by the Missouri Athletic Club and is the nation's highest individual honor recognizing the National Player of the Year as determined by voting of Division I head coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches. Perry was named the SEC Midfielder of the Year and earned First Team All-SEC honors for the second consecutive season this year.

A pair of Mississippi State alumni heard their names called on Monday night during the AUSL Draft. Former Bulldog All-Americans Sierra Sacco-Ferrie and Mia Davidson will be teammates this summer with the Cascade as the league expands to six teams and shifts those franchises to permanent home cities. Both have prior professional experience with Athletes Unlimited.

No one wants police brutality. No one wants inequality. But what I worry about it is when a protest becomes so large and the noise takes over that the original motivation for the protest and the conversation that should go with that protest gets lost. Mike Leach

