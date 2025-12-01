Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State tops ULM on home court

Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Forward Madison Francis (#40) during the game between the ULM Warhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
Mississippi State women’s basketball stretched its winning streak to three on Sunday, returning to Humphrey Coliseum with a steady, wire-to-wire performance in a 66–54 victory over ULM.

The Bulldogs dictated the pace from the opening tip, holding the lead for 38 minutes and smothering the Warhawks with relentless pressure. State forced a season-high 26 turnovers and knocked down free throws at an 83.3 percent clip—its best mark at the line this year.

Favour Nwaedozi once again powered the offense, leading the Bulldogs in scoring for the third time this season. She totaled 13 points and seven rebounds in just 21 minutes, connecting on a team-best 60 percent of her attempts.

Kharyssa Richardson continued her recent surge with a season-high 11 points, reaching double figures for the second straight game and going a perfect 7-for-7 at the stripe. Jaylah Lampley added 10 points and five boards, drilling back-to-back threes in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach.

Madison Francis turned in one of the afternoon’s most complete performances, hauling in a season-high 13 rebounds to go with eight points, three blocks, and two steals. Destiney McPhaul and Trayanna Crisp chipped in nine points apiece to round out State’s balanced scoring.

Mississippi State returns to Humphrey Coliseum on Thursday for the ACC/SEC Challenge, welcoming Pitt for a 6 p.m. tipoff on the SEC Network.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 66, Louisiana-Monroe 54

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

