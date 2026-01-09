How to watch Mississippi State at Kentucky men's basketball

Jamarion Davis-Fleming is starting to look like the impact freshman Mississippi State envisioned when it signed the consensus four-star prospect and top player in the state of Mississippi out of Canton High School.

Davis-Fleming delivered one of his most complete performances of the season in the Bulldogs’ recent outing, finishing with eight points, a career-high 10 rebounds and two blocks while narrowly missing his first collegiate double-double.

His performance was felt on both ends of the floor, as he posted a +20 plus/minus when on the court and pulled down seven or more rebounds for the seventh time this season. Six of his 10 boards came on the offensive glass, giving Mississippi State valuable second-chance opportunities.

“He's been a huge shot in the arm for us,” Mississippi State coach Chris Jans said about his true freshman. “He's come a long way. We're going to have stories to tell about him later. When he first got here in June and where he was at, he got thrown in the deep end, and I'm not sure he was quite ready for this level of basketball in terms of what's required and the conditioning and the focus and the weights and the individual and the intensity. But credit to him, he kept coming back.

“He had some rough days, but he stuck with it. Then a guy gets hurt, he starts figuring it out, and he's had some big games for us. I don't know where we'd be at, to be honest with you, with this team if we didn't have him.”

Now, the next step is sustaining that momentum. After his breakout performance on the glass and continued defensive presence, Davis-Fleming will look to carry that same level of effort into the next game against Kentucky.

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Kentucky

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-5, 2-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-6, 0-2 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Kentucky leads the all-time series 104-21

Last Meeting: Kentucky 95, Mississippi State 90 (January 11, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Oklahoma, 72-53

Last time out, Wildcats: lost to Missouri, 73-68

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 23.0 ppg

Rebounds: Quincy Ballard, 7.1 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 56

Steals: Shawn Jones Jr., 29

Blocks: Quincy Ballard/Jamarion Davis-Fleming, 18

Kentucky Top Performers

Points: Otega Oweh, 15.1 ppg

Rebounds: Malachi Moreno, 6.2 rpg

Assists: Denzel Aberdeen, 47

Steals: Otega Oweh, 28

Blocks: Malachi Moreno, 20

DAWG FEED: