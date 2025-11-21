Bulldog Roundup: Rough night on hardwood courts for Mississippi State
Mississippi State’s men and women basketball teams had rough outings Thursday night, each falling on the road.
Mississippi State’s men’s team fell 98-77 to Kansas State at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.
After six lead changes in the first half, Mississippi State found itself in a 44-36 deficit heading into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, Jayden Epps sank three triples and the Bulldogs fought hard to stay alive, but Kansas State reeled off a quick 11-0 run over a two minute stretch to take an 82-64 lead and pull away.
Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs in scoring with 23 points and Jayden Epps had 18 off the bench. The Bulldogs’ bench outscored Kansas State 34-24.
However, it was P.J. Haggerty's 37-point performance for the Wildcats and Kansas State sinking 14 threes as a team that were the deciding factors in the contest.
Mississippi State’s women basketball squad lost its first game of the season to Texas Tech, 69-62.
The Bulldogs scored 31 points in the opening quarter of action and shot 53 percent from the field in the first 10 minutes, but they couldn’t keep the pace up the entire game.
Trayanna Crisp tied her season-high of 12 points after shooting 2-4 from beyond the arch and knocking down all six of her free throws. Destiney McPhaul also led State with 12 points in the contest, drulling two threes. McPhaul also totaled four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.
Yesterday’s Results
- Men’s Basketball: Mississippi State 98, Kansas State 77
- Women’s Basketball: Texas Tech 69, Mississippi State 62
- Men’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
- Women’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Basketball: Mississippi State vs. New Mexico, 6 p.m., Peacock
- Volleyball: Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt, SEC Tournament, 4 p.m., SEC Network
- Men’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
- Women’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State’s top-ranked men’s doubles pairing lost their Round of 16 matchup on Wednesday. Petar Jovanovic and Benito Sanchez Martinez saw their championship run end against Virginia's Dylan Dietrich and Mans Dahlberg, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Jocanovic is still playing in the singles bracket after beating Virginia’s Keegan Rice 7-5, 7-5. He’ll return to action Friday against Trevor Svajda as he looks to become the first Bulldog to reach the NCAA Singles Semifinals since 2019.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
It takes an entire week to beat somebody. We didn’t just beat them today. We beat ‘em all week long. Never forget that.- Mike Leach